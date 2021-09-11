CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, WI

Top Medford news stories

Medford News Flash
Medford News Flash
 5 days ago

(MEDFORD, WI) The news in Medford never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Medford / waow.com

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office pays tribute to September 11

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office pays tribute to September 11

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Patriots waving flags lined the street to cheer on the one being carried as the Taylor County Sheriff's Department paid tribute to 9/11 with a five mile run, carrying the American flag. The runners started in Stetsonville and and made the trek to the Medford Courthouse. Along... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Medford / wjfw.com

Medford runs away in second half against Lakeland Union

Medford runs away in second half against Lakeland Union

Local Sports Published 09/10/2021 11:03PM, Last Updated 09/10/2021 11:12PM. Minocqua - It has been a weird year for the Medford Raiders. They started out the season 0-2 but they lost to two quality opponents. The Raiders beat Lakeland Union 45 to 20. Aiden Gardner had a huge day running the... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Medford / youtube.com

Medford vs Lakeland Union Football Highlights 9-10-21

Medford vs Lakeland Union Football Highlights 9-10-21

Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, WI
Medford, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Medford News Flash

Medford News Flash

Medford, WI
18
Followers
196
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy