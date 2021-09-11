CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

What's up: Top news in Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa Times
Oskaloosa Times
 5 days ago

(OSKALOOSA, IA) What’s going on in Oskaloosa? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Oskaloosa / youtube.com

Morning Weather Update: Sep. 9, 2021

Morning Weather Update: Sep. 9, 2021

A gorgeous September day is ahead, but it will get hot again heading into the weekend. Read more

Oskaloosa / kboeradio.com

REMEMBERING A FAMILY MEMBER WHO DIED ON 9/11

REMEMBERING A FAMILY MEMBER WHO DIED ON 9/11

9/11 is a sad day in American history. Especially to those who lost a family member in the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, as well as Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania. Frank Kminek of Oskaloosa knows that pain. “My sister, Mari-Rae Sopper, was on Flight 77... Read more

Oskaloosa / youtube.com

9-11 20th Anniversary Marked with Vigil in Oskaloosa

9-11 20th Anniversary Marked with Vigil in Oskaloosa

Students from Oskaloosa HS placed almost 3000 flags on the town square to mark those lives lost in 9-11 Read more

Oskaloosa / radioiowa.com

Vigil in Oskaloosa town square to honor 9/11 victims

Vigil in Oskaloosa town square to honor 9/11 victims

Volunteers will stage a 72-hour vigil in downtown Oskaloosa to honor the victims of 9/11. It starts at 5 p.m. today, with one American flag in the town square for each of the 2996 people killed in the attacks. One of those flags will be in honor of Frank Kminek’s... Read more

avatar

proof read. It is still 2021. May of 2022 is next year so the lighting is still there. Has not been removed then?

