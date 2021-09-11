What's up: Top news in Oskaloosa

(OSKALOOSA, IA) What’s going on in Oskaloosa? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Morning Weather Update: Sep. 9, 2021 A gorgeous September day is ahead, but it will get hot again heading into the weekend. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

REMEMBERING A FAMILY MEMBER WHO DIED ON 9/11 9/11 is a sad day in American history. Especially to those who lost a family member in the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, as well as Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania. Frank Kminek of Oskaloosa knows that pain. “My sister, Mari-Rae Sopper, was on Flight 77... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

9-11 20th Anniversary Marked with Vigil in Oskaloosa Students from Oskaloosa HS placed almost 3000 flags on the town square to mark those lives lost in 9-11 Read more

LOCAL PICK