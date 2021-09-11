What's up: Top news in Oskaloosa
Morning Weather Update: Sep. 9, 2021
A gorgeous September day is ahead, but it will get hot again heading into the weekend. Read more
REMEMBERING A FAMILY MEMBER WHO DIED ON 9/11
9/11 is a sad day in American history. Especially to those who lost a family member in the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, as well as Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania. Frank Kminek of Oskaloosa knows that pain. “My sister, Mari-Rae Sopper, was on Flight 77... Read more
9-11 20th Anniversary Marked with Vigil in Oskaloosa
Students from Oskaloosa HS placed almost 3000 flags on the town square to mark those lives lost in 9-11 Read more
Vigil in Oskaloosa town square to honor 9/11 victims
Volunteers will stage a 72-hour vigil in downtown Oskaloosa to honor the victims of 9/11. It starts at 5 p.m. today, with one American flag in the town square for each of the 2996 people killed in the attacks. One of those flags will be in honor of Frank Kminek’s... Read more
