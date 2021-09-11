What's up: News headlines in Havre

(HAVRE, MT) The news in Havre never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Missing 31-year-old man found dead in Havre UPDATE: SEPT. 8 AT 11:26 A.M. The Havre Police Department has found Alexander St. Germaine dead Tuesday in Havre, according to a Facebook post from HPD. The investigation is ongoing. We will update with more information as it becomes available. UPDATE: SEPT. 6 AT 2:27 P.M. The MEPA for Alexander... Read more

MSU-N cross country, golf and rodeo set to start the fall After a year of sports that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Montana State University-Northern sports hopes for a more normal year beginning this fall. While MSU-N sports fans will be focusing on the return of football and volleyball, they should not ignore the return of the college's cross country, golf and rodeo teams this fall. Read more

Blue Ponies set to host key early-season matches The Havre High volleyball team is off to a strong start this fall. Not only are they 2-0 to start the season, but they have swept both of their opponents at home. Now they look to continue their winning ways when they host Columbia Falls tonight and Miles City this Saturday at Blue Pony Gymnasium. HHS head coach Stephanie Huse expects a pair of good matches, especially against Columbia Falls. Read more

