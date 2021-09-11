CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre, MT

What's up: News headlines in Havre

Havre Digest
 5 days ago

(HAVRE, MT) The news in Havre never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Havre / fox28spokane.com

Missing 31-year-old man found dead in Havre

UPDATE: SEPT. 8 AT 11:26 A.M. The Havre Police Department has found Alexander St. Germaine dead Tuesday in Havre, according to a Facebook post from HPD. The investigation is ongoing. We will update with more information as it becomes available. UPDATE: SEPT. 6 AT 2:27 P.M. The MEPA for Alexander... Read more

Montana / havredailynews.com

MSU-N cross country, golf and rodeo set to start the fall

After a year of sports that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Montana State University-Northern sports hopes for a more normal year beginning this fall. While MSU-N sports fans will be focusing on the return of football and volleyball, they should not ignore the return of the college's cross country, golf and rodeo teams this fall. Read more

Havre / havredailynews.com

Blue Ponies set to host key early-season matches

The Havre High volleyball team is off to a strong start this fall. Not only are they 2-0 to start the season, but they have swept both of their opponents at home. Now they look to continue their winning ways when they host Columbia Falls tonight and Miles City this Saturday at Blue Pony Gymnasium. HHS head coach Stephanie Huse expects a pair of good matches, especially against Columbia Falls. Read more

Havre / havredailynews.com

MAT sets auditions as 18-month delay on 'Mamma Mia!' ends

Montana Actors' Theater suffered some major setbacks to productions with the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back full-throttle. After holding its summer youth camps and doing a semi-youth production version of the delayed "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," originally planned to be produced near the end of its regular season last year, the acting troupe premieres this weekend its highly anticipated production of "Mamma Mia!" and is holding auditions for another production the beginning of next week. Read more

Havre Digest

Havre, MT
ABOUT

With Havre Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

