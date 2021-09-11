What's up: News headlines in Mt Vernon
(MT VERNON, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Mt Vernon area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mt Vernon area, click here.
2021 09/15 – Betty Austin
Betty Austin, 84, of Mt. Vernon, passed away at 2:10 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Mt. Vernon Healthcare Center. She was born at home in Hanes Township on August 27, 1937, the daughter of Elza Elmer and Mary Edith (Burge) Byars, On July 23, 1955, at her parent’s home, she married Lavern Austin, and he survives. Read more
Greta M. Bumpus
Greta M. Bumpus, 93, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 8:06 pm September 7, 2021 at her residence in Mount Vernon. She was born January 6, 1928 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late George and Ella (Allen) Thomason. Greta married Floyd Bumpus on September 5, 1946 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were blessed with sixty-two years of marriage before he preceded her in death on January 2, 2009. Read more
2020 Toyota Highlander Mt Vernon IL | New Toyota Highlander Mt Vernon IL
Check us out online at https://www.monkentoyotamtvernon.com/ 2020 Toyota Highlander For returning or new customers, we supply you with the excellence and efficiency in service you require for purchasing a new or pre-owned Toyota. Our new and pre-owned inventories hold a wide assortment of Toyota's to suit every taste and need. Give us a chance to provide you with the excellence and efficiency you deserve. The wonderful folks at Monken Toyota are experts in all things Toyota related and are capable of doing whatever needs to be done to get you in a new Toyota today. Take the trip over from Mt Vernon IL to Monken Toyota today and see why they are the matchless Toyota dealer in the area! Read more
Cedarhurst Arts & Crafts Fair opens Friday
One of the biggest arts & crafts fairs in southern Illinois is back for the 45th year, starting Friday in Mt. Vernon. The Cedarhurst Arts & Crafts Fair will have more than 80 vendors from around the Midwest, including 20 new artists, at the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, 2600 Richview Road in Mt. Vernon. Mediums are glass, jewelry, pewter, metal, fiber, wood, photography, 2-D art, ceramics and upcycled art creations. Read more
Comments / 0