Guymon, OK

News wrap: Headlines in Guymon

 5 days ago

(GUYMON, OK) What's going on in Guymon? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Co-op Connections: Charles White - State Farm Agent

Local, community-focused and serving you Win $100 in Main Street Bucks As the featured Co-op Connections business in September, you can show your Co-op Connections membership card at Charles White's agency to enter the drawing to win $100 in Main Street Bucks. TCEC pays for and conducts the drawing. If you're in the market for insurance, you will want to talk to agent Charles White and his team at State Farm. Located in downtown Guymon at 1024 N. Main Street, his team offers various products. They can assist you with auto, home, property, business, life, health and pet insurance. Charles and his team take pride in being involved in the community. You can often see them participating in local events and serving snow cones, which are a favorite among many crowds. Charles has been a State Farm agent since 2016 and is licensed to market insurance in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas. His agency was voted Best of the Best Insurance in Texas County by Guymon Daily Herald's voters. "I grew up in this area and graduated from Oklahoma Panhandle State University with a degree in Ag Business," Charles said. "Being from this area, I understand the people here and their insurance and financial needs. Our purpose is to serve the surrounding communities of Hooker, Goodwell, Guymon, Adams, Tyrone, Texhoma, Optima, Hardesty, Baker, Eva, Four Corners, Hough, and Mouser and counties of Beaver, Cimmaron and Texas, and states of Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas." TCEC members who show their Co-op Connections membership card at Charles White's agency can receive a quote from one of their six licensed team members and receive a gift card to a local business. For More Information Charles White – State Farm Agent 1024 N. Main Street, Guymon, Oklahoma 580-338-8937 | www.charlesmysfagent.com Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Co-op Connections is Free Your Co-op Connections membership card was initially mailed to you by the cooperative. Download the Co-op Connections mobile app and register as a TCEC member to use the free digital card. Co-op Connections is a member benefit TCEC provides to you as part of our commitment to community.

Tagged out by Tigers

Guymon's seventh-inning stretch ended up plucking two road wins off the victory tree from El Reno High School's softball team last week in District 5A-2 action. The two one-run setbacks at Guymon, 3…

PTCI Football Elk City at Guymon 9-10-2021

Elk City will travel to Guymon to play some football on 9-10-2021.

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
ABOUT

With Guymon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

