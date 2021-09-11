CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

What's up: Top news in East Grand Forks

East Grand Forks Dispatch
East Grand Forks Dispatch
 5 days ago

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) The news in East Grand Forks never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the East Grand Forks area, click here.

East Grand Forks / grandforksherald.com

East Grand Forks hires new librarian, but open jobs there remain

East Grand Forks officials readily agreed to replace a retired librarian, but a similar job has remained open for more than a year. City Council members voted unanimously on Tuesday to hire Linnea Benton as a librarian at the city’s Campbell Library. Benton is set to replace Melody Larson, who worked there for 43 years. But still in limbo is a “public services librarian” position at the library, which has had money set aside for it each year since 2017 but hasn’t been occupied since June 2020. Read more

Crookston / kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS STARTS OFF SIX DUALS IN THREE DAYS WITH MATCH AT EAST GRAND FORKS

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis squad is off to an exciting 5-1 start in duals this season and they will be tested by playing six duals in three days that starts this afternoon with a rematch against rival East Grand Forks, whom the Pirates beat 4-3 earlier this season in Crookston. In that match, Crookston won all three doubles plus third singles to edge the Green Wave and we’ll see how the two teams elect to play it this afternoon. The Pirates will play Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek in a Detroit Lakes Triangular tomorrow afternoon and then they will be at the Alexandria Quadrangular on Saturday against Osakis, Alexandria and another match against Detroit Lakes. Read more

East Grand Forks / kroxam.com

#6 RANKED CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS BEATS EAST GRAND FORKS 6-1

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis squad just found out they are ranked #6 in the state in Class A and played great tennis in a 6-1 victory over the East Grand Forks Green Wave in a dual in East Grand Forks. The two teams met earlier this season and Crookston escaped with a tight 4-3 victory. Read more

Crookston / kroxam.com

CROOKSTON VOLLEYBALL LOOKS TO HALT THREE GAME LOSING STREAK AT SACRED HEART

The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team is 1-3 on the season after a 3-0 loss at home on Tuesday to the Red Lake Falls Eagles. The Pirates will play another Eagles team, this time Sacred Heart in East Grand Forks. The Sacred Heart Eagles are 1-2 on the year after starting off with a win over Mahnomen-Waubun and then have dropped two in a row, to Kittson County Central last week and on Tuesday fell 3-0 to Ada-Borup/West. Match time is 7:15 PM at Sacred Heart High School and the match will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-match show at 6:45 PM and around the country on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. Read more

CNN

FDA's vaccine advisers meet to decide whether Americans need boosters

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration started meeting Friday morning to discuss whether many Americans need to start getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine. The all-day meeting will be packed with presentations. They'll include Pfizer/BioNTech, which is arguing that there's enough evidence of waning immunity...
ABOUT

With East Grand Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

