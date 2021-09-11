What's up: Top news in East Grand Forks

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) The news in East Grand Forks never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

East Grand Forks hires new librarian, but open jobs there remain East Grand Forks officials readily agreed to replace a retired librarian, but a similar job has remained open for more than a year. City Council members voted unanimously on Tuesday to hire Linnea Benton as a librarian at the city’s Campbell Library. Benton is set to replace Melody Larson, who worked there for 43 years. But still in limbo is a “public services librarian” position at the library, which has had money set aside for it each year since 2017 but hasn’t been occupied since June 2020. Read more

CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS STARTS OFF SIX DUALS IN THREE DAYS WITH MATCH AT EAST GRAND FORKS The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis squad is off to an exciting 5-1 start in duals this season and they will be tested by playing six duals in three days that starts this afternoon with a rematch against rival East Grand Forks, whom the Pirates beat 4-3 earlier this season in Crookston. In that match, Crookston won all three doubles plus third singles to edge the Green Wave and we’ll see how the two teams elect to play it this afternoon. The Pirates will play Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek in a Detroit Lakes Triangular tomorrow afternoon and then they will be at the Alexandria Quadrangular on Saturday against Osakis, Alexandria and another match against Detroit Lakes. Read more

#6 RANKED CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS BEATS EAST GRAND FORKS 6-1 The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis squad just found out they are ranked #6 in the state in Class A and played great tennis in a 6-1 victory over the East Grand Forks Green Wave in a dual in East Grand Forks. The two teams met earlier this season and Crookston escaped with a tight 4-3 victory. Read more

