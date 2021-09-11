CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

News wrap: Headlines in Thief River Falls

Thief River Falls Today
 5 days ago

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) What’s going on in Thief River Falls? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Thief River Falls area, click here.

Detroit Lakes / dl-online.com

Detroit Lakes wins first home dual of the season against Thief River Falls

The Detroit Lakes girls swimming and diving team had a strong showing in its first dual win of the season against Thief River Falls on Tuesday at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center. Faith Hamm had a great night on the block as she took part in three first-place... Read more

Thief River Falls / redlakenationnews.com

HOTEL MANAGER - Seven Clans Casinos – Thief River Falls, MN

LOCATION: Seven Clans Casinos – Thief River Falls, MN. Under the general supervision of the General Manager is responsible to oversee the hotel operations for Seven Clans Casinos. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:.  Responsible for supervision of all hotel staff including: supervisors, front desk, reservations, guest services, auditors, porters and, housekeeping... Read more

Bemidji / bemidjipioneer.com

VOLLEYBALL: Bemidji sweeps Thief River Falls 3-0

BEMIDJI -- Alicia Kriens wanted to see her Bemidji High School volleyball team respond to adversity. She wanted to see them power through when a set or match wasn't going their way. And while the Lumberjacks led almost the entire way against Thief River Falls Thursday night, they did so... Read more

Thief River Falls / youtube.com

Unusual Criminal Incident In Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN (iNewZ.TV) A man is facing a felony charge, following an unusual criminal incident in Thief River Falls, Minnesota,. Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Thief River Falls Today

Thief River Falls, MN
ABOUT

With Thief River Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

