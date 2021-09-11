Top stories trending in Lexington

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OK

Lexington News Watch
 5 days ago

(LEXINGTON, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lexington.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Lexington / youtube.com

Prison Divinity Program

Prison Divinity Program

ODOC has teamed up with Oklahoma Baptist University to create major change inside an Oklahoma prison. Read more

Lexington / purcellregister.com

Lady Bulldogs win a pair

Lady Bulldogs win a pair

A seven-run first inning paved the way to a 12-1 Lexington victory last Tuesday over Meeker. Triples by Abby Turnpaugh and Baylie Rillema, a single by Cora Vasquez and a double by Izzy Pack opened the scoring flood gates. Lexington added a single run in the second on a Abby... Read more

Lexington / purcellregister.com

'Dawgs put best foot forward

‘Dawgs put best foot forward

When Lexington fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter last Thursday night at Little Axe head coach Keith Bolles liked what he saw. “You always worry about the first game because of the heat,” Bolles said. “You wonder if they are mentally prepared. “But there was no quit in our... Read more

Lexington / news-star.com

Twenty years after 9/11

Twenty years after 9/11

Knowing that the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was fast approaching, I knew I needed to address it. I struggle writing about 9/11 because in many ways it still brings on strong raw emotions and I want to do it justice. For my own history, it is the foremost event and has done more to change this nation during my lifetime than anything else. Read more

Lexington, OK
ABOUT

With Lexington News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

