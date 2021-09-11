CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville news digest: Top stories today

Jerseyville Voice
Jerseyville Voice
 5 days ago

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Jerseyville.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jerseyville area, click here.

Jerseyville / stltoday.com

Box: Waterloo 5, Jerseyville 1

Box: Waterloo 5, Jerseyville 1

Ten Hochman: A look at Paul Goldschmidt (34 today) and Joey Votto (38 today) entering this huge Cards-Reds series. Ten Hochman: Tyler O’Neill is ‘Tyler OPS,’ as Cards slugger reaches .875, just higher than Pete Alonso. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and... Read more

Jersey County / advantagenews.com

Thomas Julian Stierley

Thomas Julian Stierley

Thomas Julian Stierley, 81, passed away at 8:13 p.m., Monday, September 6, 2021 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on March 10, 1940 in Alton, Illinois and grew up in East Alton, Illinois, where he was lovingly raised by Rassie Hill. He served our country... Read more

Waterloo / thetelegraph.com

THURSDAY SOCCER ROUNDUP: Waterloo topsJersey; Rochester blanks AHS

THURSDAY SOCCER ROUNDUP: Waterloo topsJersey; Rochester blanks AHS

Waterloo grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead and went on to hand Jersey a 5-1 Mississippi Valley Conference defeat Thursday in Jerseyville. The Bulldogs are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the MVC. Jersey is 3-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Jersey got its goal in the second half from Drake... Read more

Carrollton / advantagenews.com

Michael “Mike” W. Perkinson

Michael "Mike" W. Perkinson

He was born on July 9, 1974, in Carrollton, IL, the son of Chet A. and Vickie L. (Brueggeman) Perkinson. He married Christina “Christi” M. Kallal on October 11, 2003, at the Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville. Mike was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman, IL, and formerly... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville, IL
ABOUT

With Jerseyville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

