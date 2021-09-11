Jerseyville news digest: Top stories today

THURSDAY SOCCER ROUNDUP: Waterloo topsJersey; Rochester blanks AHS

Waterloo grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead and went on to hand Jersey a 5-1 Mississippi Valley Conference defeat Thursday in Jerseyville. The Bulldogs are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the MVC. Jersey is 3-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Jersey got its goal in the second half from Drake... Read more