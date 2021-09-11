CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coarsegold, CA

What's up: Top news in Coarsegold

Coarsegold Daily
Coarsegold Daily
 5 days ago

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Coarsegold.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Coarsegold / youtube.com

For more information visit http://31078DomeDrive.C21.com 31078 Dome Drive COARSEGOLD, CA 93614 MLS 562536 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2178 Sq. Ft. Owned Solar! Situated on 1.4+/- acres with mountain views this 2,178+/- sq. ft. home built in 2003 offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath, with a spacious open floor plan great for entertaining. Wonderful natural light through skylights brightens this home. The great room features an attractive shelving unit that accents the main wall, vaulted ceilings, pellet stove, LVP Luxury vinyl plank floors, and skylights. The kitchen that opens to the dining area and great room features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry along with stunning granite counter tops that offer plenty of space for prepping your favorite meals. You won't have to compromise on choosing between a guest bedroom or a home office since this floor plan offers a 4th bedroom with adjacent bathroom on the opposite side of the home. The master suite features walk-in closet, granite counter with double sinks and a beautiful oversized walk-in shower. Enjoy the fenced low-maintenance yard while relaxing in the hot tu... Contact Agent: Joyce Cortez Ditton Realty Read more

Madera / mariposagazette.com

Kellie FlanaganAlmost a year after the Creek Fire started not far away, we took a Saturday drive from Coarsegold up to Huntington Lake to see what was what. For anyone who doesn’t know, the Creek Fire began on the Friday of Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4, 2020, and burned about 379,000 acres, destroyed more than 850 structures and damaging others on the Sierra National Forest below Big Creek, as it burned in Fresno and Madera counties. Read more

Coarsegold / yourcentralvalley.com

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting multiple power outages affecting customers in and around Coarsegold. 1,061 customers are without power in Coarsegold. 1,131 customers without power between Reymon and Fresno Crossing. 1,475 customers are without power in Yosemite Lake. The status of the outages can be found... Read more

Madera County / fresnobee.com

PG&E is in inspection-and-patrol mode following a series of outages affecting residents in Madera County near Oakhurst and Coarsegold after Thursday’s lightning storm. The outages began around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, according to company’s online reporting map. They were reported in areas north and south of Coarsegold, including an area running west toward Eastman Lake. Read more

With Coarsegold Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

