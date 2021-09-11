What's up: Top news in Coarsegold

Home For Sale: 31078 Dome Drive, COARSEGOLD, CA 93614 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://31078DomeDrive.C21.com 31078 Dome Drive COARSEGOLD, CA 93614 MLS 562536 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2178 Sq. Ft. Owned Solar! Situated on 1.4+/- acres with mountain views this 2,178+/- sq. ft. home built in 2003 offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath, with a spacious open floor plan great for entertaining. Wonderful natural light through skylights brightens this home. The great room features an attractive shelving unit that accents the main wall, vaulted ceilings, pellet stove, LVP Luxury vinyl plank floors, and skylights. The kitchen that opens to the dining area and great room features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry along with stunning granite counter tops that offer plenty of space for prepping your favorite meals. You won't have to compromise on choosing between a guest bedroom or a home office since this floor plan offers a 4th bedroom with adjacent bathroom on the opposite side of the home. The master suite features walk-in closet, granite counter with double sinks and a beautiful oversized walk-in shower. Enjoy the fenced low-maintenance yard while relaxing in the hot tu... Contact Agent: Joyce Cortez Ditton Realty Read more