What's up: Top news in Coarsegold

Back to the burn: Huntington Lake
Kellie FlanaganAlmost a year after the Creek Fire started not far away, we took a Saturday drive from Coarsegold up to Huntington Lake to see what was what. For anyone who doesn’t know, the Creek Fire began on the Friday of Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4, 2020, and burned about 379,000 acres, destroyed more than 850 structures and damaging others on the Sierra National Forest below Big Creek, as it burned in Fresno and Madera counties. Read more
Thousands without power near Coarsegold, may not be restored by tomorrow morning
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting multiple power outages affecting customers in and around Coarsegold. 1,061 customers are without power in Coarsegold. 1,131 customers without power between Reymon and Fresno Crossing. 1,475 customers are without power in Yosemite Lake. The status of the outages can be found... Read more
Thousands without power in Madera County after lightning storm. PG&E investigating cause
PG&E is in inspection-and-patrol mode following a series of outages affecting residents in Madera County near Oakhurst and Coarsegold after Thursday’s lightning storm. The outages began around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, according to company’s online reporting map. They were reported in areas north and south of Coarsegold, including an area running west toward Eastman Lake. Read more
