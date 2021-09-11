What's up: Leading stories in Salyersville
(SALYERSVILLE, KY) The news in Salyersville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Six COVID-19 deaths in last two weeks
SALYERSVILLE – As the state sees record-breaking COVID-19 stats, the region’s hospitals are closer than ever to being at capacity. The Magoffin County Health Department confirmed on Wednesday that there were 25 new COVID-19 cases from Magoffin County on Thursday, September 2, 15 on Friday, 8 on Saturday, 3 on Sunday, 21 on Tuesday, and 21 as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1. To date, 1,754 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Magoffin County, as well as a total of 26 COVID-related deaths, but that number is known to not include several deaths that have not been verified by death certificates. Read more
Fire destroys home in town
SALYERSVILLE – A house was destroyed by fire on Labor Day in eyesight of the fire department. Rosalee Dixon Griffith, who rents the house located behind the Salyersville Fire Department and Salyersville Post Office, said she had made a big breakfast on Monday morning and she, her boyfriend and daughter-in-law were on the back porch drinking coffee, while her grandchildren, ages 3, 5 and 10 years old, were playing in the yard. Read more
God bless thief hearts thankfully everyone is ok there are a few good ppl out there.
Indictments released for murder, burglary
SALYERSVILLE – A Magoffin County Grand Jury released the following two indictments on Friday, September 3, including one regarding a murder case from March:. Jack D. Whitt, 38, of Coal Branch Road in Salyersville, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, a Class A felony. According to the indictment, on or about March 17, 2021, Whitt allegedly caused the death of Jamie Bailey. Read more