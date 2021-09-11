Trending local news in Punxsutawney

(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) What’s going on in Punxsutawney? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Missing Cherry Tree man found dead in river PUNXSUTAWNEY — A search for a missing Cherry Tree man, in which the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to assist, ended Tuesday when he was found dead, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers from the Punxsutawney barracks were called just before noon Tuesday... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Punxsy school board considers aides on buses PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area School Board members suggested hiring aides to ride on the district’s buses, owned by Tri County Transportation. Dee Dee Evans, board vice president, asked if they were going to have a presentation by Tri County regarding bus discipline, along with several other topics. Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, president,... Read more

LOCAL PICK

New year brings new hope for Lady Chucks on the pitch PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney girls soccer program has endured through some lean times recently, but second-year head coach Lisa McMeekin is in the process of trying to rebuild the program from the ground up. McMeekin is no stranger to the program, having served as an assistant coach for four years... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE