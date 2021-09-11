Trending local news in Punxsutawney
(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) What’s going on in Punxsutawney? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Missing Cherry Tree man found dead in river
PUNXSUTAWNEY — A search for a missing Cherry Tree man, in which the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to assist, ended Tuesday when he was found dead, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers from the Punxsutawney barracks were called just before noon Tuesday... Read more
Punxsy school board considers aides on buses
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area School Board members suggested hiring aides to ride on the district’s buses, owned by Tri County Transportation. Dee Dee Evans, board vice president, asked if they were going to have a presentation by Tri County regarding bus discipline, along with several other topics. Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, president,... Read more
New year brings new hope for Lady Chucks on the pitch
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney girls soccer program has endured through some lean times recently, but second-year head coach Lisa McMeekin is in the process of trying to rebuild the program from the ground up. McMeekin is no stranger to the program, having served as an assistant coach for four years... Read more
Punxsutawney Garden Club plans Fall into Flowers event for Saturday
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Garden Club will be hosting Fall into Flowers event this Saturday with special guest speaker Doug Oster of Pittsburgh for the seminar. The garden club has typically held a Spring into Flower seminar, but cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and postponed this year because of lingering concerns. This year’s event will be held at Camp Little Leo on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Read more
