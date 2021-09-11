Top stories trending in Pittsburgh
(PITTSBURGH, PA) What’s going on in Pittsburgh? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Report: It is more difficult for people of color to get loans in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Richard Witherspoon takes pride in serving his community as the CEO of the Hill District Federal Credit Union, which has financially strengthened the Black and brown community since 1970. “You could get a car loan at the Hill District Federal Credit Union with a credit score as low... Read more
Strange i'am black and i got a mortgage in 2013 and now i only owe $27,400 on my 🏡 so this doesn't make any sense
… another ‘junk’ story … if you qualify for a loan you’ll get it !! Color is not a factor …
Former School Administrator Dies In Bicycle Accident
A well-respected member of the Butler community and former education administrator has died after a bicycle accident that happened earlier this week. Dr. Henry Sinopoli passed away Friday afternoon at Allegheny General Hospital. He was involved in an early morning crash Tuesday while riding his bicycle on North Washington Street at the intersection with West Brady Street. Read more
sorry for the loss of a 74 yrs old man sending prayers to his family and love ones may he R.I.P God bless him
2 dictators that are telling U where to ride your bike , how bout putting down Ur phone , don't drink , don't nod off on H and drive Ur vehicle with regard for others ... The guy had a right to ride on public roadways , and drivers have a responsibility to pay attention !
Obituary: Dr. Alvin Markovitz / Prominent L.A. doctor who didn't forget Pittsburgh roots
Dr. Alvin “Al” Markovitz was the Sherlock Holmes of the medical establishment. In Los Angeles, where he built a very successful private practice, Dr. Markovitz was even “considered by many to be the best diagnostician in LA.,” according to a tribute from the Venice Family Clinic — the nation’s largest free health center — where he devoted one day a week for nearly 50 years. Read more
Pittsburgh City Council considering new traffic rules for scooters
Pittsburgh City Council considering new traffic rules for scooters Subscribe to WTAE on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1emyOjP Get more Pittsburgh news: http://www.wtae.com Like us: http://www.facebook.com/wtae4 Follow us: http://twitter.com/WTAE Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wtaetv/ Read more