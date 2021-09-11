Trending local news in Portage

(PORTAGE, WI) The news in Portage never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portage area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Pick 6: Stoughton football seeks to slow undefeated Baraboo, Luna Larson After the first three weeks of the high school football season, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, DeForest, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Marshall, Baraboo, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Monroe and Columbus have emerged as top-10-ranked teams in one or both of the major polls — The Associated Press and state coaches’ WisSports.net state rankings. Area teams... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Unbeaten teams look to keep rolling as prep football season heads into turn With the first three weeks of the prep football season in the books, teams officially turn the page to the middle third of the 2021 campaign. While there’s still plenty of season left to unfold, some teams have established themselves in the early running of conference title races. Portage is off to its first 3-0 start since 2007 while Lodi is also unbeaten at 3-0 and continues to be a contender in the Capitol Conference. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Portage, Wisconsin Dells girls golf teams combine for three top-15 finishers at Wisconsin Dells Invite While they struggled as teams, the Portage and Wisconsin Dells girls golf squads had successful individual days at Wednesday’s Wisconsin Dells Invite. The Chiefs and Warriors combined for three players under 100 while finishing fourth and tied for sixth, respectively, at the eight-team invite at Christmas Mountain Golf Course. Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson earned medalist honors with an 11-over-par 82 while the Beavers won a tiebreaker over Baraboo after the rivals each shot a 374 as a team. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE