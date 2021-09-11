News wrap: Top stories in Kosciusko
(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Here are today’s top stories from the Kosciusko area.
9/11 in Central Miss. Part 2: First Responders Get Their Due
KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–In central Mississippi on 9/11, many leaders were concerned, but not panicked. There were and still are not many towns or cities with targets that might be of interest to the hijackers who destroyed the World Trade Center towers and slammed a jet into the Pentagon. But, in the months and years that followed, cities like Kosciusko were able to use some of the federal money provided by Homeland Security. Read more
Kosciusko Lower Elementary Grandparent’s Day Parade set for tomorrow
Kosciusko Lower Elementary will hold a Grandparent’s Day Parade on Friday, Sept. 10. The parade will begin at 9:00 am. Grandparents are invited to drive through the front of the school where students will be lined up. For more information, contact Kosciusko Lower Elementary at 662-289-3364. Read more
Cardinals Play First Home Game of the Year
Kosciusko Cardinals will play their first home game of the year against Columbus Jets tomorrow, Saturday September 11th. The schedule is as follows. Concessions will be open. Security strictly enforced. Read more
Kosciusko Whippets Open the New Season with Win on the Road
Opening the new season after two covid-caused forfeits, the Kosciusko football team traveled almost to Tennessee to play the Lewisburg Patriots, a 6A team. The home team gets first blood, with a field goal, then a touchdown, then a safety, all in the first quarter. 12-0. The Whippets open the second quarter with another three touchdowns before the Lewisburg breaks their drought, right before the halftime break. Halftime score, 33-6. Read more
