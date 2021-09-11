Trending local news in Grove

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(GROVE, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Grove.

A beloved teacher of more than 30 years in Grove has passed away. Those who knew Lisa Lovelady said she inspired joy through her love of music and playing the piano. She died after falling and hitting her head at home on Sunday. Family and friends said Lovelady truly inspired... Read more

If you’re planning to visit the beautiful Grand Lake, Oklahoma, area, be sure to stop into Cherokee Casino Grove during your stay. This stunning new casino is the new Number One Choice for Grand Lake nightlife. Nestled near Tom Cat Corner and Shangri-La Golf Club Resort & Marina at Monkey Island, Cherokee Casino Grove is the crowned jewel by Grand Lake. The casino is located 8 miles north of Grove on Highway 10, just 1 mile from the Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees. Read more

Grove FBI death investigation Read more

GROVE, Okla. — The FBI and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service are working a death investigation. It started Tuesday near Grove. FBI officials say one person is dead. At this point, no one has been arrested by the FBI or charged federally. Authorities say there is no threat to the public... Read more

With Grove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

