Trending local news in Grove
(GROVE, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Grove.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Grove Community Remembers Life Of Beloved Teacher
A beloved teacher of more than 30 years in Grove has passed away. Those who knew Lisa Lovelady said she inspired joy through her love of music and playing the piano. She died after falling and hitting her head at home on Sunday. Family and friends said Lovelady truly inspired... Read more
Cherokee Casino Grove, Oklahoma, Offers World-Class Gaming and More
If you’re planning to visit the beautiful Grand Lake, Oklahoma, area, be sure to stop into Cherokee Casino Grove during your stay. This stunning new casino is the new Number One Choice for Grand Lake nightlife. Nestled near Tom Cat Corner and Shangri-La Golf Club Resort & Marina at Monkey Island, Cherokee Casino Grove is the crowned jewel by Grand Lake. The casino is located 8 miles north of Grove on Highway 10, just 1 mile from the Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees. Read more
Grove FBI death investigation
Grove FBI death investigation Read more
Grove death investigation ongoing, no threat to public at this time
GROVE, Okla. — The FBI and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service are working a death investigation. It started Tuesday near Grove. FBI officials say one person is dead. At this point, no one has been arrested by the FBI or charged federally. Authorities say there is no threat to the public... Read more
Comments / 0