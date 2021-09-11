Trending local news in Clearlake

State of emergency proclaimed for Cache fire burn area

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency to assist recovery efforts in the Clearlake area ravaged by last month’s Cache fire. The proclamation, which was issued Tuesday, expedites removal of hazardous debris and ash left by the fire, which started east of Highway 53 in the southern city limits. It will also streamline services for victims, according to Newsom’s office. Read more