Clearlake, CA

Trending local news in Clearlake

Clearlake Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Clearlake area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Clearlake area, click here.

Clearlake / jeffkram.com

16275 19TH AVENUE, CLEARLAKE, CA 95422

Directions: Hwy 53 to Right on 18th to Left on Boyles then Right on 19th to Home. Main Level: Bedroom(s), Dining Room, Full Bath(s), Garage, Kitchen, Living Room, Master Bedroom, Street Entrance. Has Fireplace: No. Number of Fireplaces: 0. Heating: Central. Cooling: Ceiling Fan(s), Central. Laundry: Electric, Gas Hook-Up, In... Read more

Clearlake / pressdemocrat.com

State of emergency proclaimed for Cache fire burn area

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency to assist recovery efforts in the Clearlake area ravaged by last month’s Cache fire. The proclamation, which was issued Tuesday, expedites removal of hazardous debris and ash left by the fire, which started east of Highway 53 in the southern city limits. It will also streamline services for victims, according to Newsom’s office. Read more

Clearlake / youtube.com

Virtual Open House: 16215 34th Avenue, Clearlake, CA 95422 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1621534thAvenue.C21.com 16215 34th Avenue Clearlake, CA 95422 MLS LC21196621 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 864 Sq. Ft. Upgraded 1971 mobile home on fully fenced double lot. Oak tree studded yard with great shade and a large yard. Home updates include laminate flooring through out, updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, newer stove, sheet rocked and painted interior. Stacked washer and dryer located in laundry closet. Home features: new swamp cooler, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen, eating area, living room, bonus room (would make a perfect home office, has separate enterance), covered front porch- all on a fully fenced DOUBLE lot! Contact Agent: Gregory Evans NorthBay Alliance Read more

Clearlake / youtube.com

Land For Sale: 15760 Hayes Ave., Clearlake, CA 95422 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://15760HayesAve.C21.com 15760 Hayes Ave. Clearlake, CA 95422 MLS LC20172096 Two lots with separate parcel numbers for one price. Secluded property next to vineyards. Contact Agent: Katherine Malloy NorthBay Alliance Read more

#Local News
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Clearlake Dispatch

Clearlake, CA
