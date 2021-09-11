New Boston news wrap: What’s trending
Boston mayoral hopefuls spar on range of topics in debate
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s top mayoral hopefuls sparred on a range of topics — from education and climate change to housing affordability and public safety — during their first televised debate Wednesday, less than a week before next Tuesday’s preliminary election. Acting Mayor Kim Janey, city councilors Annissa Essaibi George,... Read more
TERRY LEE CAPPS
Terry Lee Capps, age 63 of New Boston, Texas passed away September 7, 2021 at his residence. Terry was born December 8, 1957 in Geneva, New York. He was a Cable Splicer for 35 years working as an Independent Contractor and with Windstream. He was a United States Army Veteran and of Baptist faith. Terry was a devoted husband and father. His most cherished title was being called Pop. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. When he wasn't spending time with his family, you could find him restoring classic cars and trucks. He is preceded in death by his father, JC Capps, Granddaughter, Haylee Capps, a sister, Sandra Sexton and a brother, James Capps. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Terry Lynne Capps of New Boston, Texas, a son, Johnathan and wife Crystal Capps of New Boston, Texas, three daughters, Jessica Capps of Hooks, Texas, Krystal and husband Ryan Lumpkin of Willow Park, Texas, Kaitlyn Capps of New Boston, Texas, grandchildren, Bre'anna Tinsley, Brooke Tinsley, Bella Tinsley, Haven Capps, Stella Capps, Johnathan Carey Capps, Jr., Kylee Lumpkin, Abigail Lumpkin, AJ Grady and Benjamin Schwab, his mother, Audrey Capps of New Boston, Texas, two brothers, Rex T. and wife Lisa Capps of New Boston, Texas, Jason and wife Theresa Capps of New Boston, Texas, one sister, Michelle and husband Randy Huggins of New Boston, Texas, and a number of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Jeff Fomby officiating. Interment will be in Red Bayou Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com. Read more
New Boston Walmart closes for cleaning, COVID precaution | Will reopen Sunday morning
NEW BOSTON, Texas — First appearing on social media, Walmart-New Boston announced the closing of its store at 2 p.m. Friday. Corporate representatives later confirmed this, citing rising COVID numbers in the area as the reason for this. This is what company officials had to say, in part:. "As an... Read more
employees need sanitized also...especially all TLE employees that are slow and can't remove oil filters and chew gum at the same time...js
what's wrong with hiring ppl to do that cleaning and keep it open for ur information the coop y'all r closing for isn't real it's just the flu not some made up disease to get rid of Trump from the democrats and boy they wish Trump had won now but they stole the election