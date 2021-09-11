Top stories trending in La Grange

(LA GRANGE, TX) The news in La Grange never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

La Grange Uncorked Is Almost Here Going into its 9th year and following two straight sellouts, La Grange Uncorked has become a staple event in the downtown historic district. On average, fifteen different wineries set up tasting locations in various boutiques and businesses on the Square. This year, ticket holders will be exposed to a variety of choices to sample from locally made mead to aged to perfection merlots. Not only is… Read more

Friday Football Previews La Grange vs. La Vernia When: 7:30 p.m. Friday Where: La Vernia Records: LG is 1-1, La Vernia is 0-2. Of Note: From Canyon Lake’s Slot-T to La Vernia’s spread, the Leps face a very different offensive attack this week. La Vernia has had real trouble scoring points this season, losing their season-opener to Cuero 62-7 and then falling to Navarro 35-6 last week. La Vernia went 7-4 last season… Read more

Faith Lutheran High Golf Tournement Next Saturday Faith Lutheran High School will be holding their annual golf tournament fundraiser on Sept. 18 at Frisch Auf! Country Club in La Grange. Shotgun start is at 8 a.m. There will be prizes for first place team, second place team, longest drive, closest to pin and longest putt. Team registration includes golf cart and lunch, courtesy of Sauced Up & Smokin’. For more information on entering a two… Read more

