La Grange, TX

Top stories trending in La Grange

La Grange Voice
La Grange Voice
 5 days ago

(LA GRANGE, TX) The news in La Grange never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

La Grange / fayettecountyrecord.com

La Grange Uncorked Is Almost Here

La Grange Uncorked Is Almost Here

Going into its 9th year and following two straight sellouts, La Grange Uncorked has become a staple event in the downtown historic district. On average, fifteen different wineries set up tasting locations in various boutiques and businesses on the Square. This year, ticket holders will be exposed to a variety of choices to sample from locally made mead to aged to perfection merlots. Not only is… Read more

Canyon Lake / fayettecountyrecord.com

Friday Football Previews

Friday Football Previews

La Grange vs. La Vernia When: 7:30 p.m. Friday Where: La Vernia Records: LG is 1-1, La Vernia is 0-2. Of Note: From Canyon Lake’s Slot-T to La Vernia’s spread, the Leps face a very different offensive attack this week. La Vernia has had real trouble scoring points this season, losing their season-opener to Cuero 62-7 and then falling to Navarro 35-6 last week. La Vernia went 7-4 last season… Read more

La Grange / fayettecountyrecord.com

Faith Lutheran High Golf Tournement Next Saturday

Faith Lutheran High Golf Tournement Next Saturday

Faith Lutheran High School will be holding their annual golf tournament fundraiser on Sept. 18 at Frisch Auf! Country Club in La Grange. Shotgun start is at 8 a.m. There will be prizes for first place team, second place team, longest drive, closest to pin and longest putt. Team registration includes golf cart and lunch, courtesy of Sauced Up & Smokin’. For more information on entering a two… Read more

Schulenburg / fayettecountyrecord.com

Lady Horns JV Wins Volleyball Tourney

Lady Horns JV Wins Volleyball Tourney

La Grange’s Tori Harold jumps to try to block this tip by Schulenburg’s Kloe Kutac in last Friday’s match. The Schulenburg junior varsity volleyball team won the Flatonia Tournament last week, defeating Smithville, Sacred Heart Hallettsville, Shiner St. Paul and Giddings. Read more

ABOUT

With La Grange Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

