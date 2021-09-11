News wrap: Top stories in Alamosa

#TBT (ThrowbackThursday) - San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad Part 1!

It's #TBT and for Throwback Thursday this week we have the first part of a video from Museum volunteer Michael Mcbride filmed at the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad in May of 2008! Do you have any home movies or photographs that feature the Colorado Railroad Museum, The Museum's equipment or Colorado Railroads in general? We'd love to share them! Contact the Colorado Railroad Museum's Multimedia Coordinator Matthew Isaacks at matthew@crrm.org or call 720-274-5141! In 2021 the Museum is operating socially distanced train rides each Saturday! Follow the Museum on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter to catch all of our new & unique content! Read more