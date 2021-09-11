CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

News wrap: Top stories in Alamosa

Alamosa Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ALAMOSA, CO) Here are today’s top stories from the Alamosa area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alamosa area, click here.

Grizzlies open home slate with sweep of No. 2 Angelo State

ALAMOSA —Just a few months after finishing the Spring 2021 season with a 2-12 record, the Adams State University Grizzlies made a statement on Tuesday night as they opened their home slate with a three-set sweep over the No. 2 ranked Angelo State University Rambelles. The Grizzlies won with set scores of25-19, 25-23 and 26-24. The win is the first win over a team ranked in the top five for the Grizzlies. Read more

Bennet hosting Alamosa roundtable discussion on Child Tax Credit

SAN LUIS VALLEY — Senator Bennet will be in Alamosa Thursday morning, September 9, from 8:30 am to 9:30 am hosting a Child Tax Credit roundtable discussion related to his continued push to make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent. The roundtable discussion will be held at the Friends Park... Read more

Games to watch: Here's a look at this weekend's Ark Valley high school football games

The third week of the high school football season is upon us. As teams become more consistent, so does the action. Here’s a look at football games involving local schools to be played this weekend. More preps football:Seniors Clay Roweth, Trevin Holland lead Swink football on both sides of the... Read more

#TBT (ThrowbackThursday) - San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad Part 1!

It's #TBT and for Throwback Thursday this week we have the first part of a video from Museum volunteer Michael Mcbride filmed at the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad in May of 2008! Do you have any home movies or photographs that feature the Colorado Railroad Museum, The Museum's equipment or Colorado Railroads in general? We'd love to share them! Contact the Colorado Railroad Museum's Multimedia Coordinator Matthew Isaacks at matthew@crrm.org or call 720-274-5141! In 2021 the Museum is operating socially distanced train rides each Saturday! Follow the Museum on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter to catch all of our new & unique content! Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Alamosa, CO
