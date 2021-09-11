CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

What's up: News headlines in Craig

 5 days ago

(CRAIG, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Craig.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Craig / craigdailypress.com

Feds forgive about half of Craig businesses’ PPP loans

As of July 1 (the most recent data available), 256 Craig businesses received PPP — Paycheck Protection Program — loans to keep their businesses afloat during the last year and a half. In total, the Craig community received $17,874,409 in assistance from the federal government. A lot of that is... Read more

Routt County / steamboatradio.com

Steamboat Radio News for Thursday, Sept. 9

Steamboat Radio News by Shannon Lukens. Routt County’s COVID case count went up 17 new cases yesterday, from the day before. That’s 84 cases in the past week and 159 cases of COVID in the past two weeks in Routt County, according to the CDPHE. Memorial Regional Health in Craig... Read more

Moffat County / craigdailypress.com

History in Focus: Livin’ the Dream

Risk takers, speculators, gamblers, and dreamers fill the history of Moffat County. Whether it was cattle barons, gold or uranium mining, building dams, or even a diamond hoax, people with grandiose hopes tend to gravitate toward our territory. M.T. Streeter and the story of his coal mine is another unique chapter in this strand of Moffat County history. Read more

Craig / craigdailypress.com

Bank of Colorado hosts customer lunch

The Craig branch of the Bank of Colorado is hosting a customer appreciation barbecue for its patrons Friday. From 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., The Sizzling Pickle will cater lunch for customers, and visitors can also pick up dessert provided by The Seasoned Brisket. Bank of Colorado will also be taking donations to help fund picnic tables for local elementary schools. The bank will match donations up to $5,000. Read more

Craig Today

Craig Today

Craig, CO
With Craig Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

