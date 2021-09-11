What's up: News headlines in Craig

Bank of Colorado hosts customer lunch

The Craig branch of the Bank of Colorado is hosting a customer appreciation barbecue for its patrons Friday. From 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., The Sizzling Pickle will cater lunch for customers, and visitors can also pick up dessert provided by The Seasoned Brisket. Bank of Colorado will also be taking donations to help fund picnic tables for local elementary schools. The bank will match donations up to $5,000. Read more