What's up: News headlines in Craig

Feds forgive about half of Craig businesses’ PPP loans
As of July 1 (the most recent data available), 256 Craig businesses received PPP — Paycheck Protection Program — loans to keep their businesses afloat during the last year and a half. In total, the Craig community received $17,874,409 in assistance from the federal government. A lot of that is... Read more
Steamboat Radio News for Thursday, Sept. 9
Steamboat Radio News by Shannon Lukens. Routt County’s COVID case count went up 17 new cases yesterday, from the day before. That’s 84 cases in the past week and 159 cases of COVID in the past two weeks in Routt County, according to the CDPHE. Memorial Regional Health in Craig... Read more
History in Focus: Livin’ the Dream
Risk takers, speculators, gamblers, and dreamers fill the history of Moffat County. Whether it was cattle barons, gold or uranium mining, building dams, or even a diamond hoax, people with grandiose hopes tend to gravitate toward our territory. M.T. Streeter and the story of his coal mine is another unique chapter in this strand of Moffat County history. Read more
Bank of Colorado hosts customer lunch
The Craig branch of the Bank of Colorado is hosting a customer appreciation barbecue for its patrons Friday. From 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., The Sizzling Pickle will cater lunch for customers, and visitors can also pick up dessert provided by The Seasoned Brisket. Bank of Colorado will also be taking donations to help fund picnic tables for local elementary schools. The bank will match donations up to $5,000. Read more
