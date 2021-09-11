Fort Mohave news wrap: What’s trending
(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Fort Mohave.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Mohave area, click here.
1545 El rodeo Rd 66, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 - Sara Entner - MLS 981206
For more information visit https://1545ElrodeoRd66.IsForSale.com 1545 El rodeo Rd 66 Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 MLS 981206 Beds: 2Baths: 1 | Three Quarter Baths: 1 Building Area: 1352 Sq. Ft. The home was built in 1993, but has been completely remodeled inside! Granite countertops, real wood floors, newer carpet and a brand new HVAC system makes this a great deal! Two large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ground set manufactured home in the beautiful 55+ community of Arrowhead Ranch. Master bed is large enough for a king size bed, has a large size walk in closet and a huge walk in shower for easy entry. Guest bed also has a large walk in closet. Full bathroom makes it great for guests. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage, beautiful granite counter tops and a great space for cooking! Side porch is a great place to take in a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine. Enjoy the amazing sunsets in the partially covered community pool or outdoor whirlpool. Participate in one of many community activities in the club house, exercise in the fitness center or take up a game of pool in the game room. All this near the fun of the river and casinos! Come live where the cool wa... Contact Agent: Sara Entner Black Mountain Valley Realty Read more
6265 S Via Del Mar, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 - Sara Entner - MLS 983771
For more information visit https://6265SViaDelMar.IsForSale.com 6265 S Via Del Mar Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 MLS 983771 Beautiful lot in the sought after Los Lagos Golf Course community! Looking for a large lot in the newest golf course community in the tri state area? This is it! 9,000 square foot lot with a tall block wall to the back which makes it easy to enclose your new back yard. Amazing greens that bloom huge blossoms in the spring. Enjoy this amazing gated community with lots of new construction. Priced to sell! Contact Agent: Sara Entner Black Mountain Valley Realty Read more
Mother arrested for child abandonment
FORT MOHAVE – A Mohave Valley woman was arrested Sept. 2 for leaving her two young children unattended in a vehicle while she shopped at the Safeway store in Fort Mohave. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies responded at 5:06 p.m. to a request for a welfare check at the business in the 4800 block of Highway 95. Read more
