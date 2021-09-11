Fort Mohave news wrap: What’s trending

1545 El rodeo Rd 66, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 - Sara Entner - MLS 981206

For more information visit https://1545ElrodeoRd66.IsForSale.com 1545 El rodeo Rd 66 Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 MLS 981206 Beds: 2Baths: 1 | Three Quarter Baths: 1 Building Area: 1352 Sq. Ft. The home was built in 1993, but has been completely remodeled inside! Granite countertops, real wood floors, newer carpet and a brand new HVAC system makes this a great deal! Two large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ground set manufactured home in the beautiful 55+ community of Arrowhead Ranch. Master bed is large enough for a king size bed, has a large size walk in closet and a huge walk in shower for easy entry. Guest bed also has a large walk in closet. Full bathroom makes it great for guests. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage, beautiful granite counter tops and a great space for cooking! Side porch is a great place to take in a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine. Enjoy the amazing sunsets in the partially covered community pool or outdoor whirlpool. Participate in one of many community activities in the club house, exercise in the fitness center or take up a game of pool in the game room. All this near the fun of the river and casinos! Come live where the cool wa... Contact Agent: Sara Entner Black Mountain Valley Realty Read more