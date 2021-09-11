Top stories trending in Hailey
Local-option tax receipts show strong pandemic recovery in Hailey
The city of Hailey collected a whopping $144,000 in local-option tax revenue in August, marking a year-over-year increase of 129% compared with August 2020 and a 27% jump from August 2019. Last month, Hailey pulled in $82,980 in revenue from rental cars and room nights sold, both of which are... Read more
Hailey seeks name for new downtown parcel
The Hailey City Council is seeking name suggestions for the city's recently acquired land parcel between the Hailey Public Library and River Street. The parcel—previously dubbed the “Heart of Hailey”—could become a town square, library extension, pedestrian walkway or event venue, depending on public input received at future workshops. It includes the old Post Office building, which until recently housed Copy & Print. Read more
how about the Maggie Spinger memorial. for all she did for the Memorial at the cementary.
Amid delta surge, Hailey leaders to consider mask order on Monday
Mayor Martha Burke and the Hailey City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 to consider a new health order that would legally require residents to wear face coverings in public where social distancing can’t be maintained. The order would require masks—or face shields for people intolerant... Read more
Lady Wolverines get win with loss
A slow first half made way to a great game in the second half as the Wood River High School varsity girls soccer team went toe-to-toe with the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks on Wednesday night at Phil Homer Field in Hailey. Despite the Riverhawks edging out the Wolverines, 1-0, head coach... Read more