Top stories trending in Hailey

Hailey, ID

Hailey Times
Hailey Times
 5 days ago

(HAILEY, ID) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Hailey.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hailey area, click here.

Hailey / mtexpress.com

Local-option tax receipts show strong pandemic recovery in Hailey

Local-option tax receipts show strong pandemic recovery in Hailey

The city of Hailey collected a whopping $144,000 in local-option tax revenue in August, marking a year-over-year increase of 129% compared with August 2020 and a 27% jump from August 2019. Last month, Hailey pulled in $82,980 in revenue from rental cars and room nights sold, both of which are... Read more

Hailey / mtexpress.com

Hailey seeks name for new downtown parcel

Hailey seeks name for new downtown parcel

The Hailey City Council is seeking name suggestions for the city's recently acquired land parcel between the Hailey Public Library and River Street. The parcel—previously dubbed the “Heart of Hailey”—could become a town square, library extension, pedestrian walkway or event venue, depending on public input received at future workshops. It includes the old Post Office building, which until recently housed Copy & Print. Read more

avatar

how about the Maggie Spinger memorial. for all she did for the Memorial at the cementary.

Hailey / mtexpress.com

Amid delta surge, Hailey leaders to consider mask order on Monday

Amid delta surge, Hailey leaders to consider mask order on Monday

Mayor Martha Burke and the Hailey City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 to consider a new health order that would legally require residents to wear face coverings in public where social distancing can’t be maintained. The order would require masks—or face shields for people intolerant... Read more

Hailey / mtexpress.com

Lady Wolverines get win with loss

Lady Wolverines get win with loss

A slow first half made way to a great game in the second half as the Wood River High School varsity girls soccer team went toe-to-toe with the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks on Wednesday night at Phil Homer Field in Hailey. Despite the Riverhawks edging out the Wolverines, 1-0, head coach... Read more

Hailey Times

Hailey Times

Hailey, ID
ABOUT

With Hailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

