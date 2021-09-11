News wrap: Headlines in Claremont

(CLAREMONT, NH) The news in Claremont never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Teen strives to become region's first female Eagle Scout CLAREMONT — Fourteen-year-old Aubree Herzog spent part of Labor Day weekend, her last respite before the start of the 2021-22 school year, wrapping up a weeklong suitcase drive for local foster youth as part of her Eagle Service Project for the Scouts BSA (formerly the Boy Scouts of America), Herzog’s final requirement to becoming the first female in the Claremont region to obtain an Eagle Scout ranking. Read more

Art Notes: Claremont Opera House plans to expand offerings, audience Gerry Grimo first played at Claremont Opera House in the mid-1990s, when he was in the orchestra for a production of Oklahoma!. Over the years, he has performed there in other ensembles, including a backing band he put together for The Shirelles. The old hall, built in 1897, hits a sweet spot. Read more

St. Mary's preps for strong return of annual yard sale CLAREMONT — Thousands of donated items ranging from tools and toys to artwork and antiques took over St. Mary’s gymnasium this week as church volunteers ready to open the annual yard sale after a two-year absence. Organized in long rows across the gym floor and atop the stage, not even... Read more

