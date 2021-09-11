CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NH

News wrap: Headlines in Claremont

Claremont Bulletin
 5 days ago

(CLAREMONT, NH) The news in Claremont never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Claremont / concordmonitor.com

Teen strives to become region's first female Eagle Scout

CLAREMONT — Fourteen-year-old Aubree Herzog spent part of Labor Day weekend, her last respite before the start of the 2021-22 school year, wrapping up a weeklong suitcase drive for local foster youth as part of her Eagle Service Project for the Scouts BSA (formerly the Boy Scouts of America), Herzog’s final requirement to becoming the first female in the Claremont region to obtain an Eagle Scout ranking. Read more

Claremont / vnews.com

Art Notes: Claremont Opera House plans to expand offerings, audience

Gerry Grimo first played at Claremont Opera House in the mid-1990s, when he was in the orchestra for a production of Oklahoma!. Over the years, he has performed there in other ensembles, including a backing band he put together for The Shirelles. The old hall, built in 1897, hits a sweet spot. Read more

Claremont / eagletimes.com

St. Mary's preps for strong return of annual yard sale

CLAREMONT — Thousands of donated items ranging from tools and toys to artwork and antiques took over St. Mary’s gymnasium this week as church volunteers ready to open the annual yard sale after a two-year absence. Organized in long rows across the gym floor and atop the stage, not even... Read more

Claremont / eagletimes.com

Mayoral Notes: Claremont: A venue site of choice

The community’s investment in its parks and recreation system and municipal airport have made Claremont the venue of choice for regional outdoor events, drawing people nationally and internationally. The city’s diverse parks provide the backdrop for numerous sports competitions, music, and festivals. Recent multi-million dollar improvements to the municipal airport have expanded opportunities for those interested in flying. Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Claremont, NH
