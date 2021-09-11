CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

What's up: Top news in Moulton

Moulton Voice
Moulton Voice
 5 days ago

(MOULTON, AL) Here are today’s top stories from the Moulton area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Moulton area, click here.

Lawrence County / moultonadvertiser.com

DAR continues preparations for Constitution Week

A local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution continue their efforts to ensure the teaching of the U.S. Constitution, as well as the observance of Constitution Week, across Lawrence County this year. Members of the Stephens Chapter of the National Society of the DAR met with local librarians... Read more

Lawrence County / moultonadvertiser.com

LC FFA students volunteer with Cattleman’s Association Labor Day fundraiser

Lawrence County FFA students assisted with the Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association steak sandwich sale, held in Moulton over the weekend. According to a post from the Lawrence County School System, each of the schools’ FFA chapters participated in the fundraiser and also accepted donations for a countywide food drive. Pictured are two of Hatton FFA’s officers who helped assemble sandwich bags for the Cattleman’s sale on Friday. The Cattleman’s Association and Lawrence County FFA students also collected non-perishable food items, toiletries and money donations throughout the fundraiser to help with the food drive, according to organizers. Read more

Moulton / themadisonrecord.com

Jets Take Home Four Trophies At Pepsi Challenge

MOULTON- The James Clemens cross country program brought home four trophies for finishing among the top three teams in each of the four divisions at the 11th annual Pepsi Challenge. The Jets took first place in boys varsity, second place in both girls varsity and boys Jr. High and third place in girls Jr. High. Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
ABOUT

With Moulton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

