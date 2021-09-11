What's up: Top news in Moulton
DAR continues preparations for Constitution Week
A local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution continue their efforts to ensure the teaching of the U.S. Constitution, as well as the observance of Constitution Week, across Lawrence County this year. Members of the Stephens Chapter of the National Society of the DAR met with local librarians... Read more
LC FFA students volunteer with Cattleman’s Association Labor Day fundraiser
Lawrence County FFA students assisted with the Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association steak sandwich sale, held in Moulton over the weekend. According to a post from the Lawrence County School System, each of the schools’ FFA chapters participated in the fundraiser and also accepted donations for a countywide food drive. Pictured are two of Hatton FFA’s officers who helped assemble sandwich bags for the Cattleman’s sale on Friday. The Cattleman’s Association and Lawrence County FFA students also collected non-perishable food items, toiletries and money donations throughout the fundraiser to help with the food drive, according to organizers. Read more
Jets Take Home Four Trophies At Pepsi Challenge
MOULTON- The James Clemens cross country program brought home four trophies for finishing among the top three teams in each of the four divisions at the 11th annual Pepsi Challenge. The Jets took first place in boys varsity, second place in both girls varsity and boys Jr. High and third place in girls Jr. High. Read more
