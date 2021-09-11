CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MN

News wrap: Headlines in Cambridge

Cambridge News Beat
Cambridge News Beat
 5 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) What’s going on in Cambridge? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cambridge area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Cambridge / suejohnsonteam.com

33424 Jackson Street NE Cambridge, MN 55008

33424 Jackson Street NE Cambridge, MN 55008

3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,340 Sq Ft | Single Family Residence | MLS # 6096607. Move in and enjoy this charming Cambridge home nestled on a half acre wooded corner lot! Many updates including new flooring in kitchen, dining and living rooms. Bright and open floor plan! Large deck and patio looking over the park-like backyard. The walkout basement includes a family room, 3rd bedroom, 2nd bath and a storage room. Plenty of parking with a large concrete driveway, insulated and heated 2 car garage and quonset for extra storage space. Conveniently located to shopping, major roadways, restaurants & more. Schedule your showing today and make this home your own! Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Cambridge / hometownsource.com

Delays expected on road to Cambridge

Delays expected on road to Cambridge

Motorists can expect further delays between Wyanett and Cambridge this October. Highway 95 will be detoured from west of Wyanett to the western limits of Cambridge, including roundabouts at the intersection with Highway 47 and at Pine Brook, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The work is expected to... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Cambridge / isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Local youth golfers receive $5,000 in scholarships

Local youth golfers receive $5,000 in scholarships

The Purple Hawk Junior Golf Foundation was created in late 2020. PHJGF is a Non-Profit Organization that is in place to allow youth from the local communities to play golf. They provide clubs, instruction, and the opportunity to play golf at Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge. On Monday, Aug.... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Cambridge / isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Fall sports soundbites: Vikings singe Dragons in football season opener

Fall sports soundbites: Vikings singe Dragons in football season opener

While they are relatively close to one another on the map, the North Branch Vikings and Pine City Dragons aren’t familiar foes on the football field. So it was a rare occasion when the two teams met last Friday in both teams’ season opener, which was won by the host Vikings 32-6. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Cambridge, MN
Government
City
Cambridge, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge, MN
24
Followers
214
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy