News wrap: Headlines in Cambridge

TRENDING NOW

33424 Jackson Street NE Cambridge, MN 55008 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,340 Sq Ft | Single Family Residence | MLS # 6096607. Move in and enjoy this charming Cambridge home nestled on a half acre wooded corner lot! Many updates including new flooring in kitchen, dining and living rooms. Bright and open floor plan! Large deck and patio looking over the park-like backyard. The walkout basement includes a family room, 3rd bedroom, 2nd bath and a storage room. Plenty of parking with a large concrete driveway, insulated and heated 2 car garage and quonset for extra storage space. Conveniently located to shopping, major roadways, restaurants & more. Schedule your showing today and make this home your own! Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Delays expected on road to Cambridge Motorists can expect further delays between Wyanett and Cambridge this October. Highway 95 will be detoured from west of Wyanett to the western limits of Cambridge, including roundabouts at the intersection with Highway 47 and at Pine Brook, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The work is expected to... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Local youth golfers receive $5,000 in scholarships The Purple Hawk Junior Golf Foundation was created in late 2020. PHJGF is a Non-Profit Organization that is in place to allow youth from the local communities to play golf. They provide clubs, instruction, and the opportunity to play golf at Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge. On Monday, Aug.... Read more

LOCAL PICK