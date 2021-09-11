CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

News wrap: Headlines in Ashland

 5 days ago

(ASHLAND, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ashland.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

The Black Widow of soccer: A Q&A with all-state Oredocker Hailee Wilson

Senior Haillee Wilson has been a key contributor to the Ashland girls soccer team’s terrific success, recognized with her all-state selection after the state-qualifying 2020 season. A straight-A student, she talked to the Daily Press about where she’ll be playing next and what drives her to achieve at such a high level. Read more

Clarice “Sis” (Bloom) Hanson

Clarice “Sis” Darlene Hanson, 87, of Ashland, passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN on Monday, August 23, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Sis was born April 23, 1934 in Ashland, WI to Bill and Clara (Pederson) Bloom. Her sisters whom she loved and cherished were Joyce Ledin and Shirley Witcpalek. Read more

Linda Hudson

Linda Hudson, age 78, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Sept 3, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born October 23,1942 in Ashland, the daughter of Irvin and Elsie (Smith) Bennett. Linda worked as a "Pinkie" (nurse assistant) at St. Joseph's Hospital while attending Ashland High School. She... Read more

The Young and the Restless casts General Hospital alum Jamison Jones in role connected to Ashland

Ever since The Young and the Restless' Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) began making himself at home in Genoa City, both viewers and the characters on the CBS soap opera have been waiting for the skeletons in the businessman's closet to be revealed. Fortunately, it won't be much longer before his past is uncovered, and soap vet Jamison Jones has the key. Read more

ABOUT

With Ashland Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

