Gonzales news wrap: What’s trending
(GONZALES, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Gonzales area.
For more stories from the Gonzales area, click here.
Why 'Come and Take It' endures in the small Texas town of Gonzales
As UTSA distances itself from the saying, Gonzales residents explain how it's ingrained in their history. Read more
"Anybody who knows their history knows the real history of what that flag represents," one Gonzales resident said. Read more
Delilah Trevino Alva
On Friday, August 27, 2021, heaven gained a beautiful angel, Delilah Trevino Alva. Delilah was born August 29, 1950 in Gonzales, Texas to Harry and Estella Trevino. Delilah was an exceptional mother and grandmother. She cared deeply for her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was always first to offer help and ensured everyone was safe, healthy and happy. Read more
City to formalize GEDC agreement on J.B. Wells settlement
At their Thursday, Sept. 9, regular meeting, the Gonzales City Council will consider an economic development funding agreement with the Gonzales Economic Development Corporation that will help the city pay off its settlement of the lawsuit filed by the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary over the J.B. Wells Park. City Council... Read more
