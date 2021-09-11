Gonzales news wrap: What’s trending

Delilah Trevino Alva

On Friday, August 27, 2021, heaven gained a beautiful angel, Delilah Trevino Alva. Delilah was born August 29, 1950 in Gonzales, Texas to Harry and Estella Trevino. Delilah was an exceptional mother and grandmother. She cared deeply for her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was always first to offer help and ensured everyone was safe, healthy and happy. Read more