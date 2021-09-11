CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

Gonzales news wrap: What’s trending

Gonzales Dispatch
Gonzales Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GONZALES, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Gonzales area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gonzales area, click here.

Texas / youtube.com

Why 'Come and Take It' endures in the small Texas town of Gonzales

As UTSA distances itself from the saying, Gonzales residents explain how it's ingrained in their history. Read more

San Antonio / kens5.com

Town of Gonzales embraces 'Come and Take It' motto, as UTSA distances itself from it

"Anybody who knows their history knows the real history of what that flag represents," one Gonzales resident said. Read more

Gonzales / gonzalesinquirer.com

Delilah Trevino Alva

On Friday, August 27, 2021, heaven gained a beautiful angel, Delilah Trevino Alva. Delilah was born August 29, 1950 in Gonzales, Texas to Harry and Estella Trevino. Delilah was an exceptional mother and grandmother. She cared deeply for her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was always first to offer help and ensured everyone was safe, healthy and happy. Read more

Gonzales / gonzalesinquirer.com

City to formalize GEDC agreement on J.B. Wells settlement

At their Thursday, Sept. 9, regular meeting, the Gonzales City Council will consider an economic development funding agreement with the Gonzales Economic Development Corporation that will help the city pay off its settlement of the lawsuit filed by the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary over the J.B. Wells Park. City Council... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Gonzales Dispatch

Gonzales Dispatch

With Gonzales Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

