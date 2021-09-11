What's up: Leading stories in Alliance
Alliance sweeps Chadron
The Chadron High volleyball team was swept by Alliance on Tuesday night 25-21, 25-18, 25-22. Alliance entered the game at #6 in last week’s NebPreps coaches poll. For Chadron, the loss drops their record to an even 2-2 on the year. Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said, “Although we lost, I... Read more
🎙 Post Podcast: Mara Andersen, Alliance Recreation Center
Mara Andersen discusses the importance of volunteers to the ARC's goals, and spotlights a variety of fitness classes available at the ARC. Read more
Dobby's History: The kandy snap
Cook the corn syrup, sugar and water slowly to the hard-ball stage, or 260 degrees F., stirring during the latter part of the cooking to prevent its burning. Remove from heat, add butter, soda, vanilla and coloring and stir enough to mix. Pour into a greased pan and when cool enough to handle, pull it into a long rope and cut with scissors into small pieces. Read more
Anna Marie Fester (1979 - 2021)
Anna Marie Fester went to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 7, 2021. She came into this world on April 8, 1979 in Alliance, NE to Jack and Ellen (Adamson) Fester. Her childhood was spent in Hemingford with parents and five siblings. Her love of God showed through her many aspects of her life. Read more
