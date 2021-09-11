CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

What's up: Leading stories in Alliance

Alliance Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ALLIANCE, NE) Here are today’s top stories from the Alliance area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alliance area, click here.

Chadron / newschannelnebraska.com

Alliance sweeps Chadron

The Chadron High volleyball team was swept by Alliance on Tuesday night 25-21, 25-18, 25-22. Alliance entered the game at #6 in last week’s NebPreps coaches poll. For Chadron, the loss drops their record to an even 2-2 on the year. Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said, “Although we lost, I... Read more

Alliance / panhandlepost.com

🎙 Post Podcast: Mara Andersen, Alliance Recreation Center

Mara Andersen discusses the importance of volunteers to the ARC's goals, and spotlights a variety of fitness classes available at the ARC. Read more

Alliance / panhandlepost.com

Dobby's History: The kandy snap

Cook the corn syrup, sugar and water slowly to the hard-ball stage, or 260 degrees F., stirring during the latter part of the cooking to prevent its burning. Remove from heat, add butter, soda, vanilla and coloring and stir enough to mix. Pour into a greased pan and when cool enough to handle, pull it into a long rope and cut with scissors into small pieces. Read more

Alliance / panhandlepost.com

Anna Marie Fester (1979 - 2021)

Anna Marie Fester went to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 7, 2021. She came into this world on April 8, 1979 in Alliance, NE to Jack and Ellen (Adamson) Fester. Her childhood was spent in Hemingford with parents and five siblings. Her love of God showed through her many aspects of her life. Read more

ABOUT

With Alliance Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

