Philadelphia, MS

What's up: Top news in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Dispatch
Philadelphia Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) The news in Philadelphia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Hoppe named surgeon-in-chief at Children’s of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Children’s of Mississippi has named caregiver, Dr. Ian Hoppe, as surgeon-in-chief effective Wednesday, September 1. “Our overarching goal is to provide the highest quality of care and increase access to care for children across the state,” Hoppe said. Hoppe, who earned his M.D. and was... Read more

Philly Police Chief on DUI Campaign: It Was Successful

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Six people were arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the weekend in Philadelphia, as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said he believes his officers did a good job. “The ultimate goal is... Read more

2021 Choctaw Central Football: CCHS vs Nanih Waiya

Choctaw Central vs Nanih Waiya Football Read more

Choctaw Central tops Nanih Waiya 27-19 in turnover-plagued game

PHILADELPHIA — It wasn’t pretty, but Choctaw Central coach Pepper Posey will take it. In a game that featured nine turnovers, Choctaw Central rallied to a 27-19 win over Nanih Waiya in an all-Warrior matchup on Thursday night. “I (asked) the guys, ‘Are we going to show up and show... Read more

ABOUT

With Philadelphia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

