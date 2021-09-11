What's up: Top news in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) The news in Philadelphia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Hoppe named surgeon-in-chief at Children’s of Mississippi JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Children’s of Mississippi has named caregiver, Dr. Ian Hoppe, as surgeon-in-chief effective Wednesday, September 1. “Our overarching goal is to provide the highest quality of care and increase access to care for children across the state,” Hoppe said. Hoppe, who earned his M.D. and was... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Philly Police Chief on DUI Campaign: It Was Successful PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Six people were arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the weekend in Philadelphia, as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said he believes his officers did a good job. “The ultimate goal is... Read more

LOCAL PICK

2021 Choctaw Central Football: CCHS vs Nanih Waiya Choctaw Central vs Nanih Waiya Football Read more

TRENDING NOW