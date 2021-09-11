Trending local news in Ione
PUBLIC HEARING - City Council of the City of Ione
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City Council of the City of Ione will hold a public hearing to give the public the opportunity to comment on the following item:. Ordinance No. 527– Standing Committee for Special Districts. The City Council will review this item on Tuesday, September 21, 2021,...
Holiday Weekend Line Break on AWA's Ione Transmission Pipeline
On Saturday of Labor Day weekend, the Amador Water Agency was alerted to a potential water line break at Meek's Lumber and Hardware in Martell. Water was pushing up through the asphalt in the lumber yard. Responding AWA staff confirmed that the leak was coming from the 16-inch-diameter Ione Transmission...
California Farmland Trust announces Harrah’s Northern California and Pacific Coast Producers as Race to Slow the Pace Presenting Sponsors
California Farmland Trust (CFT) is proud to announce Harrah's Northern California and Pacific Coast Producers as presenting sponsors of the inaugural Race to Slow the Pace 5K, set to take place on Sept. 19 at Bokisch Vineyards in Lodi, CA. Located in Ione, Harrah's Northern California is a subset of...
June Wood Somerville
June Wood Somerville was born on November 5, 1925 to Harry and Alice Hirschey. She passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021 at age 95. June was also known by the last names: Hirschey, Wood, Roof, Eichner and Magnaghi. June led an adventure-filled life that started in the Bay Area...
