Fairmont, MN

What's up: News headlines in Fairmont

Fairmont Journal
 5 days ago

(FAIRMONT, MN) What’s going on in Fairmont? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Fall Into Wellness Challenge gearing up

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The initiative aims to build overall health and wellness and promote mental stability and time management. Mayo Clinic Health System says it takes more than 31 days to build a new habit. They are inviting people sixteen years or older to join the virtual challenge. The... Read more

Velma Lorraine Erickson

FAIRMONT — Velma Lorraine Erickson, age 90, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center in Fairmont. A Celebration of Velma’s Life will be 10 a.m Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Fairmont with a lunch to follow. Visitation one hour prior. Zaharia Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Read more

No. 9-ranked Fairmont to host St. Peter in Week 2 football clash

FAIRMONT — The question on the tip of prep football fans’ tongues heading into Friday night’s 7 p.m. kickoff between Fairmont and St. Peter at Mahoney Field will be a simple one. Which will prove mightier — the visiting Saints’ bellcow or the hometown Cardinals’ double-edged sword?. “He’s definitely our... Read more

PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Marshall earns scoreless draw against Fairmont

MARSHALL — Even though the score didn’t indicate it, Thursday’s game against the Fairmont Cardinals ended in an important result for the Marshall girls soccer team. With Fairmont sporting a 5-0 record to start the season, Marshall stepped up to the challenge, especially on the defensive end, to earn a scoreless draw in overtime at Southwest Minnesota State University. Read more

CNN

FDA's vaccine advisers meet to decide whether Americans need boosters

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration started meeting Friday morning to discuss whether many Americans need to start getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine. The all-day meeting will be packed with presentations. They'll include Pfizer/BioNTech, which is arguing that there's enough evidence of waning immunity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fairmont Journal

ABOUT

With Fairmont Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

