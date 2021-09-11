What's up: News headlines in Fairmont

(FAIRMONT, MN) What’s going on in Fairmont? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Fall Into Wellness Challenge gearing up FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The initiative aims to build overall health and wellness and promote mental stability and time management. Mayo Clinic Health System says it takes more than 31 days to build a new habit. They are inviting people sixteen years or older to join the virtual challenge. The...

Velma Lorraine Erickson FAIRMONT — Velma Lorraine Erickson, age 90, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center in Fairmont. A Celebration of Velma's Life will be 10 a.m Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Fairmont with a lunch to follow. Visitation one hour prior. Zaharia Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

No. 9-ranked Fairmont to host St. Peter in Week 2 football clash FAIRMONT — The question on the tip of prep football fans' tongues heading into Friday night's 7 p.m. kickoff between Fairmont and St. Peter at Mahoney Field will be a simple one. Which will prove mightier — the visiting Saints' bellcow or the hometown Cardinals' double-edged sword?. "He's definitely our...

