Hamilton, MT

Top stories trending in Hamilton

Hamilton Bulletin
Hamilton Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HAMILTON, MT) What’s going on in Hamilton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Hamilton / ravallirepublic.com

Bitterroot Quilters Guild's raffle winner named

Bitterroot Quilters Guild's raffle winner named

The winning entry in the Bitterroot Quilters Guild raffle was chosen from hundreds of ticket stubs at the Ravalli County Fair on Saturday, Sept. 4. Linda VanSickle of Hamilton bought her winning entry at the Ravalli County Fair. She is the proud new owner of a fall-themed quilt, which was a group project created by Guild members. Read more

Missoula / youtube.com

Volunteers skip work, build homes in Missoula

Volunteers skip work, build homes in Missoula

Dozens of local volunteers got out for a number of different community events in Missoula on Wednesday. Read more

Montana / 1075zoofm.com

National Weather Service Warns of Thunderstorms and Heavy Downpours for Western Montana

National Weather Service Warns of Thunderstorms and Heavy Downpours for Western Montana

When I was sharing the daily forecast with our listeners this morning, I looked ahead to see the forecast for this weekend's Griz home opener and saw an ideal weather day of partly cloudy and 72 degrees for game day. What I didn't realize is that the National Weather Service is forecasting some wild weather for Missoula and surrounding areas this Friday. Read more

Hamilton / ravallirepublic.com

Hamilton man charged in alleged assault on teen

Hamilton man charged in alleged assault on teen

A Hamilton man faces felony charges of criminal endangerment and theft after allegedly hitting a 17-year-old girl and taking the car she was driving. Talon David Goff, 34, appeared Wednesday in Ravalli County Justice Court on the felony charges and misdemeanor counts of assault and failure to give immediate notice of an accident. Read more

