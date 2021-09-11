Top stories trending in Hamilton

(HAMILTON, MT) What’s going on in Hamilton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Bitterroot Quilters Guild's raffle winner named The winning entry in the Bitterroot Quilters Guild raffle was chosen from hundreds of ticket stubs at the Ravalli County Fair on Saturday, Sept. 4. Linda VanSickle of Hamilton bought her winning entry at the Ravalli County Fair. She is the proud new owner of a fall-themed quilt, which was a group project created by Guild members. Read more

Volunteers skip work, build homes in Missoula Dozens of local volunteers got out for a number of different community events in Missoula on Wednesday. Read more

National Weather Service Warns of Thunderstorms and Heavy Downpours for Western Montana When I was sharing the daily forecast with our listeners this morning, I looked ahead to see the forecast for this weekend's Griz home opener and saw an ideal weather day of partly cloudy and 72 degrees for game day. What I didn't realize is that the National Weather Service is forecasting some wild weather for Missoula and surrounding areas this Friday. Read more

