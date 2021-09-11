What's up: Leading stories in Big Bear Lake
The Grizzly 100 is coming up on September 25th, 2021. It’s a 100 km endurance mountain biking race in Big Bear Lake, California, using pretty much all of the best trails in the area. There are also 30 km, 50 km, and 75 km race distances open to everyone who wants to participate. Learn more and register here: https://bbvrace.com This trail in the video is called Seven Oaks. It’s a very steep descent down the mountain's back, starting from Grand View Point off of Skyline Trail. It is part of the 100 km and 75 km races only and will be the first descent of the race. If you’ve ever ridden this trail, you know it gets loose and narrow with some sketchy exposure. So you gotta be on your toes and not risk anything. It is advisable to walk some sections where you don’t feel comfortable. At the bottom, you get to ride the amazing Santa Ana River Trail, aka SART (watch the Part 2 video). But once that’s done, you gotta pay the price of admission and climb back up via the dreaded Radford Rd. This is probably why this trail isn’t as frequently ridden as the others in Big Bear. I’d say it’s worth it, though. 🌎 Location info Big Bear Lake, CA, USA Ride map → https://www.strava.com/activities/5755790229 ❤️ Brands supporting my mountain biking season Team Dream → https://bit.ly/teamdreambicyclingteam Bike Improve → https://bit.ly/bikeimproveshop Nir Wheels → http://bit.ly/nirwheels Speed Evolution → https://bit.ly/speedevolution Kenda Tires → http://bit.ly/kendaboosterpro 🍩 Follow me Blog → http://thebikecomesfirst.tumblr.com Strava → https://www.strava.com/athletes/bengoyette TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@bengoyette Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/bengoyette1 Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/bengoyette1 👍 Subscribe I post long uncut pov videos at 60 fps #xcmtb #xco #grizzly100 #xc #mountainbike Read more
42540 Cedar Avenue, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32108091)
Located in lower Moonridge ~ Minutes from both ski resorts, shopping and the village ~ 2 bedroom 1 bath Sierra style cabin ~ Knotty pine throughtout ~ lots of natural light ~high beamed ceilngs ~ brick fireplace with wood burning insert ~ large back yard. Year Built 1962 Community Moonridge. Read more
42753 Cougar Road, Big Bear Lake, CA, 92315
42753 Cougar Road Contact Mike Sannes Real Estate Team for more information. RE/MAX Big Bear 909.435.5155 Resort living at its finest: Beautifully constructed log-style home in excellent location close to both Bear Mountain Ski Resort, golf course, lake, forest, zoo and all that Big Bear offers. Newer build with open floor-plan delivers vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, gorgeous flagstone fireplace, wood floors, granite kitchen and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms, plus loft, and 2.5 baths. Second fireplace in spacious master bedroom with slider to secluded backyard which provides ski slope views, multiple decks, balcony, paver-patio, fenced yard, and hot-tub! With landscaped lot, stamped-concrete driveway and oversized two-car garage, you cant beat the location and amenities for this price. Has been a productive vacation rental with lots of 5 star reviews and can be sold furnished and ready to enjoy. Read more
A little RAIN and THUNDER in Big Bear Lake, CA. Cool looking clouds. Hope All are well. 9/9/2021
Venmo: Nikkolas-Amstadter Cash App: $NikkolasA or send to my PO Box @ Nikkolas Amstadter PO Box 340 Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 I truly am so grateful for this channel and the people that have been put into my life through this channel. We have become a family. This community is so so so incredible. I love you guys so much. YOU FOLKS are the most amazing gift I've EVER been given. The people here on this channel have such beautiful hearts and are so warm. We truly have something special here and everyone seems to be so helpful and so loving and so generous. I'm truly honored to be a small part of it. Thank you for everything because my life is completely different because of you. And when I say that, I'm referring to the emotional aspect of life HUGE. Thank you guys again for everything. There's no way I could ever do anything to repay you because I truly believe you have saved a life. MINE. I love you all with all my heart and soul. I love doing this for you. I can't stop expressing how unbelievably beautiful the love shown towards me truly is. I love you all with all my heart and soul and I'm so honored I get to help you out. You guys and gals please stay safe out there and please allow me to make your vacations a lot better. Read more
