News wrap: Headlines in Weatherford

Weatherford to have new space-themed park adjacent to Stafford museum

During a Weatherford Area Economic Development Foundation meeting Wednesday, Economic Development Director Yolanda Creswell gave an update on projects throughout the city. "Last time we announced the new park at the Stafford Air and Space Museum there was some confusion. There is work across the street from the museum and it is going to be the new park which is themed as air and space. It will not be a theme park, like Six Flags or Wonderland Amusement Park," Creswell said.