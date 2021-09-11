CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

News wrap: Headlines in Weatherford

 5 days ago

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Here are today’s top stories from the Weatherford area.

Collinsville’s Kenna Martinez, Anna McClure accepted into SWOSU’s College of Pharmacy

Two Collinsville students have been accepted into the Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy at Weatherford. Kenna Martinez and Anna McClure were among 41 students admitted into the Doctor of Pharmacy program for the 2021 fall semester. The class has an average cumulative GPA of 3.45 and is composed of 19 women and 22 men. Read more

COVID numbers on the rise in Weatherford city has 22 additional new cases this week

Weatherford has an additional 22 active cases, up to 62 total, from last week’s 40 active cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). Custer County has 106 active cases, down from 112 active cases last week, OSDH reported. Southwestern Oklahoma State University is reporting 40 active student... Read more

Census shows 2020 Weatherford population now largest of I-40 Tri-Cities

The Census 2020 results have been released and Weatherford now has more than 12,000 residents. Numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau show Weatherford has a 2020 population of 12,076. Weatherford’s population increased from 10,833 in the 2010 Census, an increase of 1,243 in 10 years. Custer County’s population increased... Read more

Weatherford to have new space-themed park adjacent to Stafford museum

During a Weatherford Area Economic Development Foundation meeting Wednesday, Economic Development Director Yolanda Creswell gave an update on projects throughout the city. “Last time we announced the new park at the Stafford Air and Space Museum there was some confusion. There is work across the street from the museum and it is going to be the new park which is themed as air and space. It will not be a theme park, like Six Flags or Wonderland Amusement Park,” Creswell said. Read more

With Weatherford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

