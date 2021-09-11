Top stories trending in Spencer
(SPENCER, IA) Here are today’s top stories from the Spencer area.
Spencer area
City Council Candidate Brian Balk Holds Meet & Greet
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Wednesday afternoon, Spencer At-Large City Council candidate Brian Balk held a meet & greet at the Iowa Project in downtown Spencer. Balk says the key reasons he’s running are serving the town, focusing on diversity, and his passion for politics. Balk says he would like to... Read more
Spencer Schools Reinstating COVID Dashboard
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Community School District is planning to reinstate its COVID dashboard to help keep families updated on case numbers around the various buildings. An email sent to parents Wednesday afternoon show there are at least 32 active cases in students, a majority of which are at... Read more
Spencer Compensation Board Recommends Increases In Mayor and City Council Salaries
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Thursday afternoon, the Spencer Compensation Board met and discussed the compensation for the Mayor and City Council. Jeff Bohnenkamp says the committee recommended increases in compensation for both the Mayor and Councilmembers. Bohnenkamp says the increase was recommended was due to it being many years since... Read more
What a joke!How about an increase for the City workers instead .They are HIGHLY neglected!!!
Lakes Area News: Clay County, IA Fair set to start this Saturday
SPENCER, Iowa (KUOO) - We're now just days away from the start of the Clay County Fair. This Saturday is the opening day of the fair, which will run through Sunday, Sept. 19th. Clay County Fair CEO and General Manager Jeremy Parsons says things will likely be pretty fluid through... Read more