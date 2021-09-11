Milford news digest: Top stories today

(MILFORD, PA) What’s going on in Milford? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Remembering September 11 in Pike County Over the last 20 years, the events of 9/11 have transformed from something we all lived through to something the next generation is now learning about in school. Read more

Pike’s Peek Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the clue in last week’s Peek. “Back door to the Administration Building on Broad Street,” write Bob and Judy Brumbaugh Milford. Other readers to get it right are Sharon Schroeder and Doug and Babette Dow. Thank you for playing along. Read more

Jack O’Leary quits school board as anti-mask crowd converges on meeting Milford. The popular school board member resigned at the top of Thursday’s work session, then walked out without saying why he was leaving. Read more

