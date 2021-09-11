CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milford, PA

Milford news digest: Top stories today

Milford Digest
Milford Digest
 5 days ago

(MILFORD, PA) What’s going on in Milford? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Milford area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pike County / wnep.com

Remembering September 11 in Pike County

Remembering September 11 in Pike County

Over the last 20 years, the events of 9/11 have transformed from something we all lived through to something the next generation is now learning about in school. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Milford / pikecountycourier.com

Pike’s Peek

Pike’s Peek

Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the clue in last week’s Peek. “Back door to the Administration Building on Broad Street,” write Bob and Judy Brumbaugh Milford. Other readers to get it right are Sharon Schroeder and Doug and Babette Dow. Thank you for playing along. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Milford / pikecountycourier.com

Jack O’Leary quits school board as anti-mask crowd converges on meeting

Jack O’Leary quits school board as anti-mask crowd converges on meeting

Milford. The popular school board member resigned at the top of Thursday’s work session, then walked out without saying why he was leaving. Read more

Comments
avatar

The anti mask protesters are absolutely disgusting. Why are they not at work? If they don’t want their kids to wear a simple mask then they should STAY HOME. It is unfair to everyone else that’s been vaccinated.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pike County / pikecountycourier.com

Local tourism going stronger than before Covid, visitors bureau says

Local tourism going stronger than before Covid, visitors bureau says

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau expects the third quarter of 2021 to financially outperform its strongest quarter from last year. “It’s so strong, we’re outperforming quarters before Covid,” said Chris Barrett of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau in his Sept. 1 report to the county commissioners. He said the hotel... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Milford, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Milford Digest

Milford Digest

Milford, PA
25
Followers
199
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milford Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy