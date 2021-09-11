Milford news digest: Top stories today
Remembering September 11 in Pike County
Over the last 20 years, the events of 9/11 have transformed from something we all lived through to something the next generation is now learning about in school. Read more
Pike’s Peek
Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the clue in last week’s Peek. “Back door to the Administration Building on Broad Street,” write Bob and Judy Brumbaugh Milford. Other readers to get it right are Sharon Schroeder and Doug and Babette Dow. Thank you for playing along. Read more
Jack O’Leary quits school board as anti-mask crowd converges on meeting
Milford. The popular school board member resigned at the top of Thursday’s work session, then walked out without saying why he was leaving. Read more
The anti mask protesters are absolutely disgusting. Why are they not at work? If they don’t want their kids to wear a simple mask then they should STAY HOME. It is unfair to everyone else that’s been vaccinated.
Local tourism going stronger than before Covid, visitors bureau says
The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau expects the third quarter of 2021 to financially outperform its strongest quarter from last year. “It’s so strong, we’re outperforming quarters before Covid,” said Chris Barrett of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau in his Sept. 1 report to the county commissioners. He said the hotel... Read more