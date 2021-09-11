News wrap: Top stories in Camdenton

74 GUINEVERE Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

A stunning large family home that has the potential to be two houses in one! NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN NEXT 30 DAYS. The basement is set up to be a mother-in-laws suite or separate apartment as the game room is plumbed fully for the addition of a second kitchen, This home features airy and inviting gathering spaces on a private, well maintained lot, with amenities such as three community pools, boat ramps, slip rental (check with the HOA), enclosed fishing docks, and horse stables for the equestrians in the family. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a three car garage and good parking. Situated on a quiet street, the lake is a short golf cart ride down the hill. An open concept with a large center island in the kitchen with a walk in pantry and a dining area large enough for an oversized harvest table this space is perfect for entertaining a crowd. While neighbors are nearby, there is room to spread out here. Wonderful home close to town and lake, with wonderful amenities.