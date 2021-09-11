News wrap: Top stories in Camdenton
20 Airport Road, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
With 3,840 square feet and plenty of amenities that suit the needs of all pilots, this hanger offers so many great opportunities outside of just storing your aircraft. This hanger highlights state-of-the-art security systems alongside smartphone connectivity and web access video. This entire hanger complex comes climate-controlled and fully insulated. High-Pressure Wash Station with filtered Spot free rinse, High-speed internet w/built-in Wifi allowing easy database updates, and a restroom/changing room with stand-up shower allow for a more simple flying experience tailored for seasoned pilots. Comes with a 40 year lease with the City of Camdenton and Camdenton Airport Complex. Completion date is the end of 2021! Read more
74 GUINEVERE Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
A stunning large family home that has the potential to be two houses in one! NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN NEXT 30 DAYS. The basement is set up to be a mother-in-laws suite or separate apartment as the game room is plumbed fully for the addition of a second kitchen, This home features airy and inviting gathering spaces on a private, well maintained lot, with amenities such as three community pools, boat ramps, slip rental (check with the HOA), enclosed fishing docks, and horse stables for the equestrians in the family. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a three car garage and good parking. Situated on a quiet street, the lake is a short golf cart ride down the hill. An open concept with a large center island in the kitchen with a walk in pantry and a dining area large enough for an oversized harvest table this space is perfect for entertaining a crowd. While neighbors are nearby, there is room to spread out here. Wonderful home close to town and lake, with wonderful amenities. Read more
Weekend at the Lake with Bob Spicer September 9th, 2021
Missouri Untold: The Camdenton Counterfeits
On this episode of Missouri Untold, interpreter Don Hall, explores the little known history of Camdenton settlers who made counterfeit currency and the resulting “Slicker War.” #MissouriUntold" In Missouri State Parks’ virtual series Missouri Untold, we locate and share some of our state’s most fascinating, yet under- and untold stories. Follow us on this journey as we explore Missouri’s diverse communities, across the state and across time. Read more
