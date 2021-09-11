Trending local news in Rice Lake

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

 5 days ago

(RICE LAKE, WI) Here are today’s top stories from the Rice Lake area.

For more stories like these, click here.

Barron County / leadertelegram.com

Woman injured in Amish buggy-pickup truck crash

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a motor vehicle crash involving an Amish buggy on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. on Highway D near 21st Street, town of Prairie Lake. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a 21-year-old woman, who was by herself, was riding in an Amish buggy... Read more

Barron County / youtube.com

Amish woman expected to be OK after buggy is hit by pickup truck

The setting sun is part of the reason a truck drove into the back of an Amish buggy Tuesday night in Barron County. Read more

Rice Lake / leadertelegram.com

Charles Kampa

Charles Kampa, 65, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake, WI. Charles was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI on August 9th, 1956 to Lucille and James Kampa. He was the 9th child in the family. He attended St. Olaf Catholic School and North High School. In his healthy years, one of his favorite past times was fishing. Read more

Rice Lake / apg-wi.com

Jack Robert Reed

Jack Reed, age 74, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 14, 1947 in Antigo, WI. Jack graduated from Eagle River High School and graduated from Northland College in Ashland, WI. He was married to Donna Schuh on September 16, 1967 in Bessemer, Michigan. Jack was a teacher in Mercier, WI, then sold encyclopedias and then taught at Eau Claire Academy for 24 years. Jack was very active with the Masonic Lodge. Read more

