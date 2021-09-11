Trending local news in Rice Lake

Jack Robert Reed

Jack Reed, age 74, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 14, 1947 in Antigo, WI. Jack graduated from Eagle River High School and graduated from Northland College in Ashland, WI. He was married to Donna Schuh on September 16, 1967 in Bessemer, Michigan. Jack was a teacher in Mercier, WI, then sold encyclopedias and then taught at Eau Claire Academy for 24 years. Jack was very active with the Masonic Lodge. Read more