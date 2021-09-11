Nevada news wrap: What’s trending

Page picks up silver, Rains runs third at Cottey College Invite

Naturally, the best strategy at any cross country meet is to play the long game. For Nevada High School head coach Ryan Watts, the same goes for the entire season. “It’s a gamble, but it’s one you’ve got to count on working,” said Watts, who had two top-five finishers in the high school portions of the Cottey College Invitational Friday afternoon around the Frank E. Peters Municipal Golf Course in juniors Allie Rains, who placed third (22 minutes, 12 seconds), and Avery Morris, who was fourth (22:14). Read more