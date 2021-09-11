Nevada news wrap: What’s trending
Shirley Jean Gann, age 70, of Nevada
Shirley Jean Gann, age 70, Nevada, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born in Harrisonville, Missouri on January 26, 1951 the daughter of James and Bonnie Twilleger Colton. Graveside funeral service will be held 10 Monday, September 13, 2021 at Green Lawn Cemetery, Rich Hill, Missouri. Family... Read more
2021 Jeep Renegade Butler, MO, Fort Scott, KS, El Dorado Springs, MO, Nevada, MO, Clinton, MO 10618Q
Bikini Metallic Clearcoat Used 2021 Jeep Renegade available in Butler, Missouri at Max Motors Butler. Servicing the Fort Scott, KS, El Dorado Springs, MO, Nevada, MO, Clinton, MO area. Used: https://www.maxchryslerjeepdodge.com/used-inventory/index.htm?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA_Vehicle_video_from_youtube New: https://www.maxchryslerjeepdodge.com/new-inventory/index.htm?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA_Vehicle_video_from_youtube 2021 Jeep Renegade Latitude - Stock#: 10618Q - VIN#: ZACNJDB13MPM74344 http://www.maxfordmo.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 877-227-1654 Max Motors Butler 1108 W. Fort Scott St Butler MO 64730 Quick Order Package 22B (DISC),3.734 Final Drive Ratio,17 x 7.0 Aluminum Wheels,Premium Cloth Bucket Seats,Normal Duty Suspension,Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display,Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display,Luxury Group I (DISC),Protective Clear Plastic Film - 2 (DISC),GPS Navigation,Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat,Bi-Function LED Projector Headlamps,Auto High Beam Headlamp Control,LED Cornering Fog Lamps,Adaptive Speed Control,8.4 Touchscreen Display,1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial,SiriusXM Traffic Plus,5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,6 Speakers,Air Conditioning,Electronic Stability Control,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest,ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera,Spoiler,Tachometer,Voltmeter,ABS brakes,Alloy wheels,Anti-whiplash front head restraints,Automatic temperature control,Brake assist,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Four wheel independent suspension,Front anti-roll bar,Front dual zone A/C,Front fog lights,Front reading lights,Fully automatic headlights,Heated door mirrors,Illuminated entry,Knee airbag,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Panic alarm,Passenger door bin,Passenger vanity mirror,Power door mirrors,Power steering,Power windows,Radio data system,Rear anti-roll bar,Rear window defroster,Rear window wiper,Remote keyless entry,Roof rack: rails only,Security system,Speed control,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Traction control,Trip computer,Variably intermittent wipers,Compass,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian,Apple CarPlay/Android Auto,Seat Upholstery: premium cloth Read more
Lady Tigers thwart Harrisonville in district dress rehearsal
All season long, Nevada High School head softball coach Danny Penn has been preaching to his players — half of whom are freshmen — the importance of quality at-bats, especially once the postseason rolls around. In a possible Class 4 District 7 preview against Harrisonville Wednesday afternoon at Bushwhacker Field,... Read more
Page picks up silver, Rains runs third at Cottey College Invite
Naturally, the best strategy at any cross country meet is to play the long game. For Nevada High School head coach Ryan Watts, the same goes for the entire season. “It’s a gamble, but it’s one you’ve got to count on working,” said Watts, who had two top-five finishers in the high school portions of the Cottey College Invitational Friday afternoon around the Frank E. Peters Municipal Golf Course in juniors Allie Rains, who placed third (22 minutes, 12 seconds), and Avery Morris, who was fourth (22:14). Read more
