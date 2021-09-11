Trending news headlines in Kingstree

(KINGSTREE, SC) What’s going on in Kingstree? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kingstree area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

7 arrested in Myrtle Beach, Kingstree on charges of taking part in drug trafficking ring MYRTLE BEACH — Seven South Carolinians accused of participating in an interstate drug trafficking ring that operated out of Myrtle Beach and Kingstree were arrested Sept. 9, acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said. The announcement is part of a larger effort to combat crime in the region, with 130 arrests... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Key stops help Williamsburg Academy edge Florence Christian in overtime KINGSTREE, S.C. – Football is a game of inches, and that was never more evident than Friday night in Kingstree. Williamsburg Academy survived not one but two plays inside its own 1-yard line where a score either way probably would have handed the Stallions their first loss of the season. Read more

TRENDING NOW