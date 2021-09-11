CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

Trending news headlines in Kingstree

Kingstree News Beat
 5 days ago

(KINGSTREE, SC) What’s going on in Kingstree? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kingstree area, click here.

Myrtle Beach / postandcourier.com

7 arrested in Myrtle Beach, Kingstree on charges of taking part in drug trafficking ring

MYRTLE BEACH — Seven South Carolinians accused of participating in an interstate drug trafficking ring that operated out of Myrtle Beach and Kingstree were arrested Sept. 9, acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said. The announcement is part of a larger effort to combat crime in the region, with 130 arrests... Read more

Kingstree / scnow.com

Key stops help Williamsburg Academy edge Florence Christian in overtime

KINGSTREE, S.C. – Football is a game of inches, and that was never more evident than Friday night in Kingstree. Williamsburg Academy survived not one but two plays inside its own 1-yard line where a score either way probably would have handed the Stallions their first loss of the season. Read more

Myrtle Beach / wbtw.com

7 arrested, 3 still wanted in Myrtle Beach drug bust

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Seven people were arrested on an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach and Kingstree, according to Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett Dehart. The investigation specifically targeted members of the drug trafficking organization based on sales of large quantities of dangerous... Read more

JOHN 3:16 FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON THAT WHOEVER BELIEVES IN HIM SHALL NOT PERISH BUT HAVE ETERNAL LIFE 🙌❣️

Oh no ..They all be good boys..They are just poor misunderstood society picked on police profiled upstanding citizens who just want the public and the police to respect them respect.....

Kingstree, SC
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree, SC
With Kingstree News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

