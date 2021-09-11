News wrap: Top stories in Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, TN) The news in Lafayette never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Lafayette Church of Christ TN 9-8-2021 Wednesday Night Summer Series Summer Series WO1RD Shawn Montandon "Grace" http://lcoc.church https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-church-of-Christ-243852862310421 Read more

TRENDING NOW

Obit – Mrs. Regina Brooks Mrs. Regina Brooks, age 69 of Carthage, died Tuesday afternoon, September 7 at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette. She is survived by: husband, Eld. Stephen Brooks; daughter, Angela Hackett and husband Lance of Tanglewood; 2 grandchildren, Audrey Holder and husband Dustin of Tanglewood, Carson Hackett of Tanglewood; 1 great-grandchild, Brooks Webb Holder. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Wayne Howard Wayne Howard, 72, of Lafayette, passed away on Aug. 28, 2021, at the Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette. Funeral services were conducted on Aug. 31, 2021, from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Mike Rogers officiating. Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Read more

LATEST NEWS