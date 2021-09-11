CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, TN

News wrap: Top stories in Lafayette

Lafayette News Alert
Lafayette News Alert
 5 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, TN) The news in Lafayette never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Lafayette / youtube.com

Lafayette Church of Christ TN 9-8-2021 Wednesday Night Summer Series

Lafayette Church of Christ TN 9-8-2021 Wednesday Night Summer Series

Summer Series WO1RD Shawn Montandon "Grace" http://lcoc.church https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-church-of-Christ-243852862310421 Read more

Carthage / carthagecourier.com

Obit – Mrs. Regina Brooks

Obit – Mrs. Regina Brooks

Mrs. Regina Brooks, age 69 of Carthage, died Tuesday afternoon, September 7 at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette. She is survived by: husband, Eld. Stephen Brooks; daughter, Angela Hackett and husband Lance of Tanglewood; 2 grandchildren, Audrey Holder and husband Dustin of Tanglewood, Carson Hackett of Tanglewood; 1 great-grandchild, Brooks Webb Holder. Read more

Lafayette / lebanondemocrat.com

Wayne Howard

Wayne Howard

Wayne Howard, 72, of Lafayette, passed away on Aug. 28, 2021, at the Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette. Funeral services were conducted on Aug. 31, 2021, from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Mike Rogers officiating. Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Read more

Lafayette / lebanondemocrat.com

Upgrades coming to airport

Upgrades coming to airport

Thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Lafayette Municipal Airport will be receiving $4.5 million from the state for needed upgrades to the facility. State Senator Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) and State Representative Kelly Keisling (R-Byrdstown) made the announcement regarding the grant. The money, according to Lafayette... Read more

Lafayette News Alert

Lafayette News Alert

Lafayette, TN
With Lafayette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

