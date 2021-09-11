What's up: News headlines in Andrews
(ANDREWS, TX) The news in Andrews never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Introduction to Jude - Jude 1-2
In this message, Pastor Jason covers the author and recipients of the letter of Jude and discusses how Jude addresses all believers. Read more
Week 3 | Greenwood vs Andrews
Week 3 | Greenwood vs Andrews See more stories at https://www.newswest9.com Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newswest9 Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/newswest9 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newswest9 Read more
Greenwood wins second straight over Andrews
The Greenwood Rangers (2-1) defeated the Andrews Mustangs (0-3), 31-14. Read more
HS FOOTBALL: Big plays, defense help Greenwood beat Andrews
ANDREWS - Greenwood once again found the right offensive formula in the second half after a somewhat shaky first half against Andrews on Friday night. Quarterback Ty Flowers found a wide open Cade Carrell for a pair of long touchdown passes and Greenwood's defense again came up with big play after big play as the Rangers defeated Andrews, 31-14, at the Mustang Bowl. Read more
Comments / 0