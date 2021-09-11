Trending news headlines in Park Rapids

W-DC falls to Park Rapids 5-2 Tuesday

PARK RAPIDS — Corra Endres in singles play and the Katie and Anna Fiemeyer doubles duo were the only Wolverines to defeat the Park Rapids attack Tuesday. No. 1 singles Madison Packer managed to hold out for three sets but ultimately was outdone by Abby Morris. Libby Hartman and Cadie Leeseberg were defeated in two sets in other singles play. Read more