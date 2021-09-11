Trending news headlines in Park Rapids
W-DC falls to Park Rapids 5-2 Tuesday
PARK RAPIDS — Corra Endres in singles play and the Katie and Anna Fiemeyer doubles duo were the only Wolverines to defeat the Park Rapids attack Tuesday. No. 1 singles Madison Packer managed to hold out for three sets but ultimately was outdone by Abby Morris. Libby Hartman and Cadie Leeseberg were defeated in two sets in other singles play.
Novelist Marcie Rendon to speak at HCLL Sept. 21
PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Marcie Rendon and discussion on hner new book, "The Land Feeds Us, Body and Soul," Sept. 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts and Events Center. Rendon, author of the novels "Girl Gone Missing" and "Murder on...
FAITH BRIEFS
An approximately 10-week study titled "Creator, Created, Creating" will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Grace Community Church in Osage. Discussion will explore the boundaries of scientific fact, theory and religious belief. For more information, call Craig Clark at 612-239-3989. St. John's Lutheran (Akeley) St. John's is holding...
Minnesota Deer Hunters Association gifts 160 acres to Park Rapids DNR
Outdoor recreationists can now benefit from four, 40-acre parcels in the Badoura State Forest that border Mucky Creek, a designated trout stream, in Hubbard County. "These parcels were the missing pieces that now connect public access to several square miles of public lands for hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing as well as additional miles of forest roads and snowmobile trails," said Mike Lichter, DNR Park Rapids area forester.
