CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, TN

What's up: Leading stories in Jamestown

Jamestown Dispatch
Jamestown Dispatch
 5 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, TN) What’s going on in Jamestown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jamestown area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Jamestown / youtube.com

313 Stewart St, Jamestown, TN, 38556 Tour - $119,900

313 Stewart St, Jamestown, TN, 38556 Tour - $119,900

Represented by: Todd Stephens For more information, call (931) 260-5164 or email james94todd@gmail.com Crye-Leike Franchise - Brown Executive Realty,(931) 752-2793. 2 Bedrooms - 1 Full Bath 2 Bedroom 1 bath home in the City Limits of Jamestown, Open floor plan all appliances included, concrete driveway, HVAC is 1 year old, Fiber Internet Available. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Jamestown / youtube.com

315 Wheeler Ave, Jamestown, TN, 38556 Tour - $189,900

315 Wheeler Ave, Jamestown, TN, 38556 Tour - $189,900

Represented by: Todd Stephens For more information, call (931) 260-5164 or email james94todd@gmail.com Crye-Leike Franchise - Brown Executive Realty,(931) 752-2793. 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths Beautiful 1700+ sqft brick home with 3 bdr 2 bath located in the City Limits. Paved driveway with storage shed in back .Large Kitchen, formal dining area . Large utility room with cabinets, large living room, master bedroom with his and her closets. Buyer to verify all information in order to make an informed offer. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Crossville / 1057news.com

DORMAN O’NEAL ELMORE JR., 54

DORMAN O’NEAL ELMORE JR., 54

DORMAN O’NEAL ELMORE JR. age 54 of Crossville, TN passed away September 9, 2021. He was born February 26, 1967, in Crossville, TN the son of Dorman Sr. and Frances Burgess Elmore. He is survived by his mother- Frances Elmore of Crossville, TN, daughters- Kayla Elmore of Crossville, TN and... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, TN
Government
City
Jamestown, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Jamestown Dispatch

Jamestown Dispatch

Jamestown, TN
75
Followers
208
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jamestown Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy