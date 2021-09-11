What's up: Leading stories in Jamestown

(JAMESTOWN, TN) What’s going on in Jamestown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jamestown area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

313 Stewart St, Jamestown, TN, 38556 Tour - $119,900 Represented by: Todd Stephens For more information, call (931) 260-5164 or email james94todd@gmail.com Crye-Leike Franchise - Brown Executive Realty,(931) 752-2793. 2 Bedrooms - 1 Full Bath 2 Bedroom 1 bath home in the City Limits of Jamestown, Open floor plan all appliances included, concrete driveway, HVAC is 1 year old, Fiber Internet Available. Read more

LATEST NEWS

315 Wheeler Ave, Jamestown, TN, 38556 Tour - $189,900 Represented by: Todd Stephens For more information, call (931) 260-5164 or email james94todd@gmail.com Crye-Leike Franchise - Brown Executive Realty,(931) 752-2793. 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths Beautiful 1700+ sqft brick home with 3 bdr 2 bath located in the City Limits. Paved driveway with storage shed in back .Large Kitchen, formal dining area . Large utility room with cabinets, large living room, master bedroom with his and her closets. Buyer to verify all information in order to make an informed offer. Read more

TOP VIEWED