News wrap: Headlines in Hibbing

‘Jackets hope for tight battle with Raiders

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team might be 1-3, but Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson has seen marked improvement. Hibbing is coming off a 3-1 loss to Duluth Denfeld, so they have to shake that off because it doesn’t get any easier today when they travel to Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium in Coleraine to take on Greenway, beginning at 7 p.m. Read more