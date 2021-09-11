CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

News wrap: Headlines in Hibbing

 5 days ago

(HIBBING, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Hibbing.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Hibbing harriers want their cake at GNK Invite

HIBBING — Since the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Cross Country Meet has been in existence, Titan coach Will Floersheim has always given a sheet cake to the winning team. That tradition will continue today, and the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams will try to win that cake when the varsity meets begin at 4:50 and 5:30 p.m. at Eagles Ridge Golf Course. Read more

‘Jackets hope for tight battle with Raiders

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team might be 1-3, but Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson has seen marked improvement. Hibbing is coming off a 3-1 loss to Duluth Denfeld, so they have to shake that off because it doesn’t get any easier today when they travel to Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium in Coleraine to take on Greenway, beginning at 7 p.m. Read more

HHS swimming continues to move ahead as road warriors

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team has had three meets, with all of them on the road. The Bluejacket continue their 2021 road season today when they travel to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks, beginning at 5 p.m. Hibbing coach Mike Venziano said his team is... Read more

Bygones: 40 years ago, mining company considered pumping Lake Superior water to Montana

The Duluth School Board last night approved a $1.7 million remodeling project for Grant School. The plan, prepared by the Duluth firm Partners of Architectural Concern Inc., would remodel existing space for $1.1 million with additional work on classrooms and the gymnasium. A Montana company is considering pumping four billion... Read more

ABOUT

With Hibbing Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

