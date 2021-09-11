News wrap: Headlines in Hibbing
(HIBBING, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Hibbing.
Hibbing harriers want their cake at GNK Invite
HIBBING — Since the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Cross Country Meet has been in existence, Titan coach Will Floersheim has always given a sheet cake to the winning team. That tradition will continue today, and the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams will try to win that cake when the varsity meets begin at 4:50 and 5:30 p.m. at Eagles Ridge Golf Course. Read more
‘Jackets hope for tight battle with Raiders
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team might be 1-3, but Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson has seen marked improvement. Hibbing is coming off a 3-1 loss to Duluth Denfeld, so they have to shake that off because it doesn’t get any easier today when they travel to Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium in Coleraine to take on Greenway, beginning at 7 p.m. Read more
HHS swimming continues to move ahead as road warriors
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team has had three meets, with all of them on the road. The Bluejacket continue their 2021 road season today when they travel to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks, beginning at 5 p.m. Hibbing coach Mike Venziano said his team is... Read more
Bygones: 40 years ago, mining company considered pumping Lake Superior water to Montana
The Duluth School Board last night approved a $1.7 million remodeling project for Grant School. The plan, prepared by the Duluth firm Partners of Architectural Concern Inc., would remodel existing space for $1.1 million with additional work on classrooms and the gymnasium. A Montana company is considering pumping four billion... Read more
