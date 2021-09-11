CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

News wrap: Top stories in Elk City

Elk City Digest
 5 days ago

(ELK CITY, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Elk City.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

The Gospel of Mark Night 1

This study is the first of seven on the Gospel of Mark. This was recorded on Facebook Live and uploaded here on YouTube. Thank you for watching!! Read more

N 2000 Road, Elk City, OK 73644

The Virtual Tour for the property at N 2000 Road, Elk City, OK 73644 listed for $227,880: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/okc/954705 Other homes for sale by Kimberly Carter of UC Exploration Realty LLC: https://www.propertypanorama.com/all-tours/1419272 Are You Ready To Go Hunting For White Tail Deer, Go Camping, Plant Crops, Or Just Ride ATV&#x27;s? This Is The Spot For You! This Is A Hunter&#x27;s Dream, Trails Are Already Made For Easy Hunting. Bermuda Grass, Trees, And Shrubs Make This Acreage The Perfect Place For Wildlife To Roam Or Enjoy Just Being In The Great Outdoors. This Acreage Is 75.96 Acres MOL, surface rights only. Water Well With Pump, Access To Rural Water, Three Phase Is At ... Read more

Giant Pumpkin At Washington County Fair Breaks Oklahoma State Record

The biggest pumpkin in Oklahoma history is at the Washington County Fair this weekend. The grower is from Elk City, Oklahoma, and says it weighs over 1,000 pounds. "It's kind of difficult to grow a giant pumpkin," says Amber Harrison. Harrison is known as the Pumpkin Mom on Facebook, and... Read more

Willie Allen

Funeral Services for Willie Allen, 72, Clinton resident will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, September 13, 2021, in the HOST Ministries Church officiated by Pastors Leonard and Wilma Jackson and Brother Billy Mucker. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Willie Marie... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
