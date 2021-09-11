News wrap: Top stories in Elk City

N 2000 Road, Elk City, OK 73644

The Virtual Tour for the property at N 2000 Road, Elk City, OK 73644 listed for $227,880: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/okc/954705 Other homes for sale by Kimberly Carter of UC Exploration Realty LLC: https://www.propertypanorama.com/all-tours/1419272 Are You Ready To Go Hunting For White Tail Deer, Go Camping, Plant Crops, Or Just Ride ATV's? This Is The Spot For You! This Is A Hunter's Dream, Trails Are Already Made For Easy Hunting. Bermuda Grass, Trees, And Shrubs Make This Acreage The Perfect Place For Wildlife To Roam Or Enjoy Just Being In The Great Outdoors. This Acreage Is 75.96 Acres MOL, surface rights only. Water Well With Pump, Access To Rural Water, Three Phase Is At ... Read more