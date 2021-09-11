CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, VA

Trending local news in Covington

Covington Journal
Covington Journal
 5 days ago

(COVINGTON, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Covington.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Covington / wdbj7.com

Charges go to jury in 2020 toddler’s death

Charges go to jury in 2020 toddler’s death

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial of Benjamin Jacobsen went into its second day in Alleghany Circuit Court Thursday. He and his wife, Carrie, were each facing four charges in connection with the death of their toddler son at Lake Moomaw Park in January 2020. In a revision, all charges... Read more

Comments
avatar

Please people by all means spend that (less than a $100) safe and keep your firearms locked up while not in use. This situation could never happened over a small safe. The father doesn’t care about his sentencing, his mind is on guilt. The guilt of failing his child.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Covington / youtube.com

Week 3: Alleghany at Covington

Week 3: Alleghany at Covington

Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Covington / youtube.com

Week 3: Parry McCluer at James River

Week 3: Parry McCluer at James River

Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Covington, VA
Government
City
Covington, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Covington Journal

Covington Journal

Covington, VA
56
Followers
210
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy