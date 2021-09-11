Trending local news in Covington
(COVINGTON, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Covington.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Charges go to jury in 2020 toddler’s death
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial of Benjamin Jacobsen went into its second day in Alleghany Circuit Court Thursday. He and his wife, Carrie, were each facing four charges in connection with the death of their toddler son at Lake Moomaw Park in January 2020. In a revision, all charges... Read more
Please people by all means spend that (less than a $100) safe and keep your firearms locked up while not in use. This situation could never happened over a small safe. The father doesn’t care about his sentencing, his mind is on guilt. The guilt of failing his child.