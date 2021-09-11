What's up: Top news in Mesquite

(MESQUITE, NV) What’s going on in Mesquite? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICK

TRENDING NOW

Council discusses how to spend fiscal recovery funds The Mesquite City Council held a special meeting and work session on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to listen to a staff presentation regarding spending of $26 million earmarked toward fiscal recovery. The council voted 5-0 to accept the proposal. The fiscal recovery funds can be designated for four categories of eligible... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Virgin Valley Artists Association September Events Virgin Valley Artists Association Invitational Exhibit. Sponsored by Kirk Kern, Mesquite Monthly, Mesquite Local News. Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 Mesquite Blvd. Mesquite, NV. August 30,2021 through September 25, 2021. Monday-Saturday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. September 25th,2021. Virgin Valley Artists Association Invitational Exhibit. Artist Reception and Open House (Open... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE