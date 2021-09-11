What's up: Leading stories in Huron

(HURON, SD) What’s going on in Huron? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Huron area, click here.

Ardyth Voss Ardyth Voss, age 86, of Huron, SD and formerly of Granite Falls, MN, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron, SD. Memorial services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Granite Falls Lutheran Church in Granite Falls, MN. Arrangements are with Welter Funeral Home of Huron, SD. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com. Read more

Huron 8th grade volleyball sweeps Mitchell HURON — Huron’s eighth-grade volleyball teams recorded a sweep against Mitchell on Thursday. The Tigers used scores of 25-20 and 25-18 to win the A-match. Aly Davis had five kills and was 4 of 6 serving with two aces to lead Huron, while Hylton Heinz had four kills and was perfect on five serves with an ace. Read more

Kimball FFA chapter wins SDFU Farm Safety Quiz Bowl at Fair HURON — Putting their farm safety knowledge to the test, four South Dakota FFA chapters competed in the Team Up for Safety Quiz Bowl Championship Sept. 4, during South Dakota Farmers Union Day at the State Fair in Huron. Kimball FFA Chapter won the quiz bowl. Team members include Tyler... Read more

